Central Florida Logs 1,328 Active Price-Reduced Homes, 47.74% Past 60 Days

Weekly Price Reduction Summary Brenden Rendo, Realtor Visit HomesInOrlando.ForSale NextHome Neighborhood Realty

Orange, Seminole, Volusia, and Lake counties post 1,328 active price reductions for the week of June 28, 2026, with nearly half the inventory past the 60-day.

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Homes In Orlando Team, led by broker Brenden Rendo, reports 1,328 active price-reduced residential listings across Central Florida's four-county footprint — Orange, Seminole, Volusia, and Lake — based on direct Stellar MLS data pulled June 28, 2026. Of that inventory, 47.74% has been on the market 60 days or longer, the threshold where sellers typically move past defending list price and begin negotiating concessions.

The average reduction across all four counties measured 3.29% off list. With 634 of the 1,328 reduced listings sitting past the 60-day mark, the data points to a buyer-leverage tier where closing cost credits, repair credits, and rate buydowns commonly come onto the table alongside the price reduction itself. This is the eighth consecutive week the team's report has shown a majority-or-near-majority share of reduced inventory in the past-60-day band in its coastal county.

Week over week, total reduced inventory eased by 48 listings from 1,376 on June 21. The movement was concentrated in Lake County, which shed 69 listings — the steepest single-county move in the report — a pattern consistent with buyer absorption rather than seasonal drift.

Four-County Snapshot — Week of June 28, 2026

County Active Reductions Week-over-Week Avg. Reduction Past 60 Days

Orange 579 +35 3.61% 45.90%

Seminole 191 +1 3.10% 41.90%

Volusia 263 -15 3.42% 53.60%

Lake 295 -69 3.03% 49.80%

Central Florida 1,328 -48 3.29% 47.74%

Lake County — Steepest Weekly Move

Lake County recorded the report's sharpest shift, dropping 69 reduced listings to 295. Clermont remains the deepest single-city pool in the entire four-county report at 93 reduced listings, a 2.77% average reduction, and 81 average days on market. The county-wide drop signals that correctly priced homes are closing while the stale share, 49.80%, holds.

Orange County — Largest Volume Gain

Orange County added 35 reduced listings to reach 579, the biggest volume increase in the report. Orlando proper carries 382 of those listings on its own — the largest single-city inventory across all four counties — at a 3.70% average reduction, $543,226 average list price, and 98 average days on market.

Volusia County — Deepest Leverage Tier

Volusia leads the report on stale share, with 53.60% of its 263 reduced listings past 60 days. Daytona Beach anchors the county at 52 listings, the deepest cuts at 3.89% off, and 124 average days on market, all at a $284,570 average list price — a rare sub-$300,000 coastal entry point.

Seminole County — Tightest Market

Seminole holds the firmest position at only 41.90% of its 191 reduced listings past 60 days and a 3.10% average reduction, the shallowest in the report. Altamonte Springs is the county's leverage pocket at 34 listings averaging 105 days on market and a $346,158 average list price.

Statement from Brenden Rendo

"The aggregate number is steady, but the movement underneath it is the story this week," said Brenden Rendo, broker and lead of The Homes In Orlando Team. "Lake County shedding 69 listings is not seasonality — it is buyers absorbing inventory that finally got priced to close. After 30 years across mortgage lending, hard money, fix-and-flip, and brokerage, I read the 60-day line as the real signal. The reduction is the headline; the credits and buydowns that open up past 60 days are where the money actually moves. Let the data lead, not emotion."

Implications by Audience

Buyers. With 634 listings across four counties past 60 days on market, negotiating room is structural, not seasonal. The leverage concentrates in coastal Volusia and the thinning-but-deep Clermont pool.

Sellers. A price reduction re-enters a listing into buyer search alerts and fresh algorithmic exposure. The stale share in each county represents the cost of defending an outdated number; price is a positioning decision.

Investors. A reduced, past-60 listing is where lower basis, further negotiation, and improved cash-on-cash returns converge — this week most visibly in Daytona Beach and Clermont.

Data Access

Live, continuously updated county data is available at:

Orange County: https://www.homesinorlando.forsale/orange-county/price-reduced-homes/

Seminole County: https://www.homesinorlando.forsale/real-estate/seminole-county-fl/homes-with-price-reduction/

Volusia County: https://www.homesinorlando.forsale/volusia-county/homes-with-price-reduction/

Lake County: https://www.homesinorlando.forsale/lake-county/priced-reduced-homes/

Weekly report: https://www.homesinorlando.forsale/blog/central-florida-price-cuts-2026-06-28/

About The Homes In Orlando Team

The Homes In Orlando Team, led by broker Brenden Rendo, provides data-driven residential brokerage across Orange, Seminole, Volusia, and Lake counties in Central Florida. The team publishes weekly price-reduction analysis sourced directly from Stellar MLS, covering buyer, seller, and investor strategy. Rendo brings 30 years of experience spanning mortgage lending, hard money lending, fix-and-flip investment, and full-service brokerage.

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