Every Stay Makes a Difference: Shiba Park Hotel Highlights Its SDGs initiatives at mottECO FESTA 2026

Bamboo guest room amenities adopted as part of Shiba park Hotel’s sustainable efforts to reduce plastic waste. The hotel promotes the mottECO initiative to encourage guests to help reduce food waste. Shiba Park Hotel’s exhibition booth at mottECO FESTA. Organic bath amenities made with more than 90% plant-derived ingredients. USDA Organic Art of Tea is provided in every guest room

Shiba Park Hotel has continuously advanced its SDGsinitiatives through environmentally and socially responsible services, amenities and dining practices.

MINATO-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, July 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As part of its ongoing commitment to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Shiba Park Hotel will exhibit at mottECO FESTA 2026, an event dedicated to raising awareness of food waste reduction, on Monday, July 27, 2026.

mottECO is a food waste reduction initiative that encourages diners to take home leftover food at their own responsibility. The program is recommended by Japan's Ministry of the Environment, Consumer Affairs Agency, and Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries. At Shiba Park Hotel, the mottECO initiative is currently available for banquet services. Through clear guest guidance and careful attention to food safety, the hotel promotes reducing food waste as an everyday sustainable practice. During the event, visitors will learn about the hotel's practical initiatives and achievements on the front lines of hospitality.

Other major SDG initiatives at Shiba Park Hotel include:

A Step Toward Plastic-Free Hospitality with Bamboo

Adopting 12 types of sustainable bamboo items for guest rooms

Adopting 12 types of sustainable bamboo items for guest rooms

Shiba Park Hotel actively incorporates bamboo, a sustainable material, into its in-room amenities and furnishings. Bamboo is a renewable resource that grows in just three to four years, and is biodegradable as well as naturally antibacterial.

The hotel has replaced 12 types of guest room items with bamboo alternatives, including toothbrushes, room keys, shoehorns, brushes, waste bins including bathroom waste bins, hair dryer stands, amenity boxes, notepad holders, tissue cases, bamboo hangers, and bamboo ballpoint pens, helping to reduce plastic waste. In particular, the hotel’s organic bamboo toothbrushes are manufactured without chemical treatments, making them a thoughtful choice for both the environment and human health.

・A Sustainable Cup in Every Guest Room

USDA Organic Tea from Art of Tea

Every guest room is stocked with Art of Tea, a USDA Organic tea made with at least 95% certified organic ingredients. The tea preserves its natural aroma and flavor while using biodegradable Eco Pyramid Sachets that naturally decompose after use, minimizing environmental impact. This initiative allows guests to enjoy organic tea as part of a more sustainable stay.

・Sustainable Bath Amenities for Guests and the Environment

Millennium Organics Blue Label

Guest bathrooms feature Millennium Organics Blue Label, an Italian-made organic amenity line formulated with more than 90% plant-derived ingredients. The products are made without synthetic fragrances or harsh preservatives and are designed to minimize environmental impact. Gentle on both skin and the environment after disposal, these amenities support the hotel's sustainable operations.

About mottECO FESTA 2026 Exhibition

Shiba Park Hotel will introduce its food waste reduction initiatives at mottECO FESTA 2026.

Event Details

Event: mottECO FESTA 2026

Date: Monday, July 27, 2026

Time: 10:30 a.m.–2:00 p.m.

Venue: Banquet Hall, 2nd Floor, Main Building, Hotel Metropolitan Edmont

Organizer: mottECO Promotion Consortium

Theme: SDGs, resource circulation, environmental awareness, and food waste reduction

Official Website: mottECO and Consortium

The initiatives introduced in this release represent only a portion of Shiba Park Hotel's broader sustainability efforts. The hotel will continue contributing to a more sustainable society through environmentally and socially responsible hotel operations.

Learn more about Shiba Park Hotel's SDG initiatives:

https://www.shibaparkhotel.com/en/sdgs/

About Shiba Park Hotel

Founded in 1948, Shiba Park Hotel has a long history as one of Japan’s first hotels serving international trade delegations. The hotel houses approximately 2,000 books curated by Ginza Tsutaya Books. Its 198 guest rooms are complemented by three restaurants serving Chinese, Western, and Japanese cuisine on the first floor, along with four banquet rooms on the second floor. Guest rooms and public spaces were extensively renovated between 2020 and 2023. The hotel also offers cultural experiences including tea ceremonies and kintsugi experiences.

https://www.shibaparkhotel.com/en/

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