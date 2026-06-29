Statements Media Expands Advertising Offerings in Toronto’s PATH Network

Statements Media expands its network of advertising displays in Toronto’s PATH Network.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Statements Media announced today it’s expanding its network of advertising displays in Toronto’s PATH pedestrian walkway. Statements Media has added 32 static and digital advertising units, strategically located throughout the PATH system in high-traffic pedestrian corridors linking First Canadian Place, Scotia Plaza, Toronto-Dominion Centre, Exchange Tower and Richmond-Adelaide Centre in Toronto’s Financial District.

The PATH is the busiest pedestrian network in Canada, connecting Toronto’s downtown core to transit hubs including Union Station. It is used by more than 200,000 people on a typical business day.

Statements first launched its network of advertising displays in the PATH in 2025. The new units will bring the total number of available faces to over 110, including large-format video walls, digital and static verticals and static dominations.

“This new inventory complements our network of high-profile advertising displays in the PATH network,” said Adam Watson, Managing Partner of Statements Media. “These landmark locations offer our clients the opportunity to connect with professionals, executives and decision-makers in a premium and intimate environment, further bolstering both our static and digital offering in the core.”

The new digital displays will be available programmatically on leading SSPs such as Hivestack, Vistar and Broadsign.

Statements Media will be adding additional large-format digital displays in high-traffic sections of the PATH later in 2026.

About Statements Media

Founded in 2005, Statements Media is an award-winning out-of-home advertising company based in Toronto, specializing in premium properties and innovative advertising networks. Its portfolio includes large-format digital boards, wall murals, static and digital taxi tops, mobile digital screens, parking garage media, parking receipt ads, and place-based signage in office and retail environments, including the PATH and PLUS 15 networks. Statements Media creates memorable, targeted campaigns for companies of all sizes. For more information, visit www.StatementsMedia.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.