First in the U.S.: ONE PIECE MUGIWARA STORE Los Angeles Opens at Westfield Century City

FIRST U.S. ONE PIECE MUGIWARA STORE in LA Fall 2026

The official ONE PIECE merchandise store will make its United States debut in Los Angeles in fall 2026

NAKANO-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, July 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The largest official ONE PIECE merchandise store to date, ONE PIECE MUGIWARA STORE, is coming to the United States for the first time. Toei Animation Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Nakano-ku, Tokyo; President and CEO: Katsuhiro Takagi) announced that ONE PIECE MUGIWARA STORE, the official merchandise store for ONE PIECE, will open in Los Angeles, United States, in fall 2026.

Created by Eiichiro Oda, the ONE PIECE manga series made its debut on July 22, 1997, in issue 34 of Weekly Shonen Jump, a popular manga magazine. The series marked its 25th anniversary of continuous publication in July 2022. The anime adaptation first aired in 1999 on the Fuji TV network in Japan and celebrated its 25th anniversary in 2024. The series has been broadcasting the Elbaph Arc since April 2026.

ONE PIECE MUGIWARA STORE Los Angeles will offer a wide variety of merchandise, including exclusive items available only at this location and products featuring original animation artwork. An original in-store video created exclusively for the store is also currently in production. The store is designed to provide a unique shopping experience where visitors can immerse themselves in the world of ONE PIECE and discover something new with every visit.

ONE PIECE MUGIWARA STORE Los Angeles Opens at Westfield Century City in Fall 2026; Official Store Social Media Launches Today

Store Information

Store Name: ONE PIECE MUGIWARA STORE Los Angeles

Location: Westfield Century City (10250 Santa Monica Blvd. Los Angeles CA 90067)

Opening: Scheduled for fall 2026

Official Store Social Media

Instagram: onepiece_mugiwara_la

X (formerly Twitter): @OP_MugiwaraLA

Media Contact

Company: Toei Animation Co., Ltd.

E-Mail: press-mail@toei-anim.co.jp

©Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, Toei Animation

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