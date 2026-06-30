Thermal imaging camera view of an electrical panel showing heat signatures that reveal hidden electrical losses, overheating components, and potential energy inefficiencies. Six electrical loss categories shown as a flow diagram from incoming supply to productive output. Solaren power quality analyser deployed on a Philippine commercial site to monitor electrical performance, identify power issues, and support energy efficiency diagnostics. Solaren engineer reviewing site performance data on a tablet during an on-site solar energy inspection, highlighting professional monitoring, diagnostics, and energy management. Solaren Renewable Energy Solutions Corp. logo shown together with PCAB and DOE accreditation marks, highlighting the company’s recognized credentials in the Philippine solar energy industry.

Philippine solar operator identifies six categories of electrical loss that standard audits do not measure and that solar installations alone do not resolve.

An energy audit tells you how much you are using. It does not tell you how much you are losing on the way from the meter to the machine. Those are different questions with different answers.” — Neil Pearce, CEO Solaren Power

MANILA, MANILA, PHILIPPINES, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Solaren Renewable Energy Solutions Corporation has identified six categories of electrical loss thataccumulate inside commercial and industrial facilities under normal operating conditions, none of whichappear in standard energy audits and none of which are resolved by conventional grid-tied solarinstallations. The analysis, covered by AZ Big Media as part of reporting on commercial energy managementpractices, draws on Solaren's operational experience across its Philippine installation base of morethan 85 megawatts across 2,500 commercial and industrial sites.The six loss categories Solaren identifies are: resistive losses in undersized or aged distribution wiring, which convert electrical energy into heat before it reaches useful loads; reactive power losses frominductive loads operating without power factor correction, which inflate current draw and billing withoutdelivering productive work; harmonic losses generated by non-linear electronic equipment, which causeadditional heating in transformers and neutral conductors; transformation losses in oversized or lightlyloaded transformers operating below their efficiency optimum; protection and switching losses fromequipment operating outside rated conditions due to voltage instability; and monitoring gaps that allowunderperforming loads and equipment to continue operating invisibly outside optimal ranges.Standard energy audits measure what facilities consume, not how efficiently they convert supply intoproductive output. An audit that captures monthly kilowatt-hour figures and identifies obvious over-litspaces or inefficient HVAC equipment addresses consumption. It does not address conversionefficiency. https://solaren-power.com/commercial-solar-energy-systems-grid-output/ . Solar installations share the same blind spot. A facility can generate solar energy, reduce its grid draw,and continue losing a portion of every kilowatt-hour it consumes to the same mechanisms as before.Solaren's approach for industrial clients involves power quality logging before system design, so thatthe solar system specification can account for the operating conditions it will integrate into rather thanassume ideal conditions. This does not always result in additional cost: correct inverter selection andprotection specification for a site with known voltage characteristics often costs the same as a genericspecification and performs significantly better over the system's operating life.Solaren Renewable Energy Solutions Corporation is a DOE-accredited, PCAB-licensed solar EPCcompany headquartered in Tarlac, Philippines, with over 85 megawatts installed across 2,500commercial and industrial projects. Clients include Toyota, Oishi, McDonald's, and Dunkin'. Thecompany holds the Asian Power Award for Solar Power Project of the Year.everyday-business-power/

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