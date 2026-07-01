Michael Petruccelli named Director of business Development for the Insurance School of TampaBay

Michael Petruccelli Second Logo Insurance School of TampaBay isotampabay.com Insurance School of Tampabay logo Kazor recording a lecture Coffee Break Mug

Petruccelli announces Insurance School of TampaBay to Roll out Exam Prep Classes for all licenses and Eliminates Tutoring Service

We are in the process of developing a pilot Continuing Education (CE) program that would revert to live classroom–style formats. The initiative would involve insurance agencies hosting CE classes” — Michael Petruccelli

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HelpingClicks Corporation Announces New Life Heath and Property & Casualty Exam Preparation at The Insurance School of Tampa Bay

The Board of Directors of HelpingClicks Corporation, owners of The Insurance School of Tampa Bay, announces the appointment of Michael Petruccelli as Director of Business Development.

In conjunction with this leadership change, the school introduces a streamlined exam-preparation program designed to maximize efficiency for pre-licensing students.

New Exam Preparation Programs

In response to feedback and operational considerations, The Insurance School of Tampa Bay is transitioning from tutoring programs to a focused set of cram/exam-prep courses for Property & Casualty (P&C) and Life & Health license candidates. The intent is to deliver high-impact, time-efficient review sessions that align with licensing requirements and exam formats.

Property & Casualty (P&C) Exam Prep

Structure: The P&C course is delivered in modular 10-hour blocks over three days, with two core 5-hour modules on the first day:

- Module 1: Statutes and Law (5 hours)

- Module 2: Personal Lines Property & Casualty (5 hours)

- End-of-day: Review for 2044 Personal Lines coverage data

- Day 2: Business Auto (2 hours) and Commercial Property forms (4 hours)

- Day 2: Commercial Liability forms (4 hours); Day 3: Miscellaneous Commercial forms (2 hours) with a 2-hour wrap-up

• Delivery: Blended format with live in-person instruction and remote streaming. Recordings will be available for later review.

• Important note: These are exam-prep courses and are not credit-approved courses.

Life & Health Exam Prep Two Days

• Structure: Similar modular approach with the first day focusing on Statutes and Laws, followed by a 10 -hour (modular) sequence over the remaining days to prepare for Life & Health licensing exams.

• Delivery: Blended live classroom and remote access with recordings available for later review.

• Important note: These are exam-prep courses and are not credit-approved courses.

Delivery Format

• The program uses a hybrid model: live in-person sessions combined with remote streaming. In-person attendees can ask questions directly; online streaming attendees may submit questions via chat and will be muted for live questions during instruction.

• All classes will be recorded and posted for later review for paid attendees.

The First P & C Exam Prep titled “P&C Boot Camp” (Property & Casualty Exam Prep) is scheduled :

Location: Cooke Real Estate School, 4130 16th St N, Saint Petersburg, FL 33703. This class will be scheduled for 30 hours of focused study over three days—Thursday, July 16; Friday, July 17; and Saturday, July 18—8:00 AM to 6:00 PM daily.

Instructors: Christopher Kazor, CIC; Lutcf, CDEI, Chief Academic Officer at The Insurance School of Tampa Bay; Michael Petruccelli, Licensed Multi-Line Agent

• Focus: Targeted review for the 2044 and 220 exams, featuring exam-style questions, thorough explanations, and focused answer discussions. This is a rapid, exam-focused review designed to maximize efficiency; it is not a bridge course or a full rehash of the entire curriculum, with limited Q&A periods to maintain pace.

• Capacity: In-person seating limited to 15; streaming seats available for up to 20 participants.

• Materials and Pricing:

- Option A (PDF): $225 (includes all notes and more than 350 practice questions; no printed materials)

- Option B (Printed notebooks): $300 (printed notebooks delivered at the start of class)

- Option C (Attend online live streaming): $200 (includes PDF of digital materials)

- Option D (2044 – One Day Online Pass): $99 (includes PDF

Registration is limited: 15 in-person seats and 20 streaming seats. To reserve a spot, visit https://insuranceschooloftampabay.com/exam-prep/. For more information, contact Chris Kazor at 813-833-5777 or ckazor@isotampabay.com.

This live classroom course is a pilot program. If successful, The Insurance School of Tampa Bay plans to offer additional LIVE classes when course content is updated and will invite students to participate in the classroom setting. For the LIVE CLASSROOM option, a minimum of five paid students is required by July 10; prepayments will be refunded if the class is canceled.

THIS IS NOT A BRIDGE COURSE OR ANY OTHER CREDITED COURSE BY FDFS OR OFFICE OF INSURANCE REGULATIONS - THIS IS AN EXAM PREP COURSE

Petruccelli noted, “Any of our PRE-LICENSE students can attend any of our exam prep classes, either by streaming live or accessing our prerecorded resources AT NO COST!

Michael Petruccelli also hinted "We are in the process of developing a new pilot Continuing Education (CE) program that would revert to live classroom–style formats. The initiative would involve insurance agencies hosting CE classes, with a potential profit-sharing option." Petruccelli concluded: “When we have more precise plans, we will issue another press release.”



About The Insurance School of Tampa Bay:

The Insurance School of Tampa Bay specializes in targeted exam preparation and professional development for insurance professionals. Our experienced instructors bring decades of industry knowledge to a fast-moving, results-focused learning environment. We are scheduling LIVE classroom sessions in response to demand and look forward to expanding offerings as interest grows.

chris kazor

HELPINGCLICKS CORP

+1 813-833-5777

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.