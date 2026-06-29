Nomix Group Appoints George Greenberg as Chief Financial Officer Nomix Group logo

Veteran finance executive brings 27 years of experience in media, technology, and e-commerce to fast-growing performance commerce company

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nomix Group , the performance commerce holding company behind Shopnomix Fanomix , Pronomix, and Creatornomix, today announced the appointment of George Greenberg as Chief Financial Officer. Greenberg joins as CFO for the company as it enters a period of sustained year-over-year growth, expanding its presence across AI-driven commerce channels and building on significant momentum in its core performance marketing business.Greenberg brings more than 27 years of financial leadership across global media and entertainment, streaming, technology, e-commerce, and wireless telecom. He most recently served as CFO of Fuse Media, a role capping a two decade tenure. During his time there, he was instrumental in guiding the company through significant structural disruption in the cable industry. He helped execute a $226 million acquisition of the Fuse network from the Madison Square Garden Company, a $240 million bond issuance, and the company’s Series A through F equity rounds. Before Fuse, he held finance and accounting roles at the Walt Disney Company, where his team maintained more than $100 million in financial and technology oversight across major properties within Disney’s internet division, including ESPN, ABC, Walt Disney Parks and Resorts, and Disney Mobile. He began his career in public accounting at Ernst & Young in Los Angeles, where he contributed to IPO fieldwork and SEC reporting, and was an analyst at the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta.Greenberg holds an MBA in Finance and Management from the UCLA Anderson School of Management and a Bachelor of Business Administration from Emory University, with majors in Finance, Accounting, and Management. He is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) and Chartered Global Management Accountant (CGMA)."George brings exactly the kind of financial discipline and operational depth that this stage of our growth requires," said Colin Jeavons, CEO of Nomix Group. "We are building infrastructure for the next era of commerce, and having an executive of his caliber leading our financial strategy puts us in a stronger position to scale responsibly and deliver for our partners.""Nomix Group is at a genuinely interesting inflection point," said Greenberg. "The shift toward outcome-based commerce is real, and the business is structured to capture it. I look forward to working with the team to build on this momentum in a disciplined, sustainable way."Nomix Group operates on a cost-per-acquisition model, connecting merchant partners including Amazon, Sephora, Walmart, Target, Nike, and Booking.com with shoppers across a network of browsers, mobile apps, creator platforms, AI chatbots, and content publishers. Shopnomix, the group's lead commerce platform, generated $4 billion in incremental gross merchandise value for merchant partners in 2025, up from $2.5 billion in 2024.###About Nomix GroupNomix Group is a performance commerce holding company focused on redefining how brands, consumers, and publishers interact within the digital economy. The group was established to address the evolving challenges within performance marketing and the impact of AI on shopping. Its portfolio companies include Shopnomix, Appnomix, Fanomix, Pronomix, and Creatornomix. Together, they form a Commerce, Everywhere™ ecosystem built on outcome-based, transaction-verified business models. For more information, visit nomix.group.

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