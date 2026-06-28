Snyder Fire in Mesa County prompts Colorado Parks and Wildlife to close two state wildlife areas

June 28, 2026

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) has closed public access to two state wildlife areas in Mesa County due to the Snyder Fire located west of Grand Junction. The emergency closures are in place to ensure the safety of both the public and firefighting crews.

Effective immediately and until further notice, the following areas are closed:

Additionally, the boat ramp at the Fruita section of James M. Robb-Colorado River State Park is closed to all downstream traffic. Because there are no river takeout points between Fruita and the Utah state line, CPW is asking all boaters, rafters, and floaters on the Colorado River to exit the water at or before the Fruita boat ramp.

“We cannot emphasize this enough: if you are floating the Colorado River, please end your trip at the Fruita boat ramp or a boat ramp farther upstream,” said Northwest Region Manager Travis Black. “We ask that everyone respect these closures, not only for your own safety but also to protect the firefighters and emergency responders working diligently on the ground.”

As fire conditions continue to change, further closures may be put into place for public safety and to support firefighting efforts.

For additional information on nearby State Wildlife Areas or those throughout Colorado, please visit the Colorado Hunting Atlas online or contact your local CPW office.



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