Marram Ventures Launches as Standalone Healthcare Venture Firm

Scott Lancaster Mariya Filipova

$25 million deployed in 24 months across portfolio companies backed by Mayo Clinic, a16z and Khosla Ventures

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Marram Ventures today announced its establishment as a standalone venture capital firm following the transition of Arcis Fund I and related investment management activities from The 4100 Group. The independent firm manages committed capital through Arcis Fund I and advises on additional venture and healthcare investments at The 4100 Group, representing approximately $80 million in total assets under management or advisement.Marram is built around a conviction still rare in venture: that the body is one connected system, and the companies worth backing are those treating it that way. The firm invests in whole-person healthcare — across physical, mental and oral health — committing $1–3 million checks in Seed through Series B companies.Marram is led by Partners Scott Lancaster , MD, MBA, a radiologist turned venture investor whose career bridges clinical practice and institutional capital, and Mariya Filipova , MBA, a healthcare executive with deep roots in Care Convergence — the practice of treating physical, mental, and oral health as one connected system rather than separate silos. Operating from Michigan and Cambridge, Massachusetts, the firm sits at the intersection of its founders’ networks and the country’s densest concentration of clinical and life-science research.Lancaster began investing at Spectrum Health Ventures, the venture arm of one of Michigan’s largest health systems, where he led investments including Gauss Surgical (acquired by Stryker, $160M exit), Ciitizen (acquired by Invitae, $325M exit), and Vynca, now a multistate palliative care provider. He went on to build and lead the venture platform at The 4100 Group, assembling the portfolio and team that form the foundation of Marram Ventures.Filipova brings a rare combination — payer, operator, and architect of the investment thesis — to Marram’s mandate. As Vice President of Innovation at Anthem (now Elevance Health), she launched programs translating emerging science into large-scale clinical and business products, following earlier roles as Managing Director at Deloitte and analyst at Barclays Capital.“As a radiologist, I’ve seen firsthand where care delivery breaks down — and where technology can change outcomes for patients. Establishing Marram Ventures as an independent firm is the natural next step in our growth. With a dedicated structure, a focused mandate and substantial dry powder, we’re better positioned than ever to back exceptional founders and deliver lasting returns for our limited partners.”— Scott Lancaster, MD, MBA, Partner, Marram Ventures“Scott and Mariya have built a remarkable portfolio and a clear, differentiated thesis. Establishing them in an independent structure is the right next step for both organizations. We are proud to remain a strategic investor in Marram and to support the team as they build on this strong foundation.”— Mike Gilmore, CEO, The 4100 Group“Deploying $25 million in 24 months reflects both the strength of our pipeline and the conviction we have in the founders we back. This new structure deepens our focus on the founders reconnecting a fragmented system and strengthens our commitment to the limited partners who backed the Care Convergence thesis early.”— Mariya Filipova, MBA, Partner, Marram VenturesMarram’s current portfolio reflects that momentum. It includes Clarapath, whose pathology-automation robotics drew a $36 million Series B from investors including Mayo Clinic, Northwell Health and Ochsner; oral systemic health innovator Proclaim (Fresh Health), which raised an oversubscribed Series B led by Khosla Ventures; and Root Functional Medicine, which recently raised a Series A led by HealthX Ventures. The firm will continue supporting its existing portfolio while pursuing new investments aligned with its thesis.ABOUT MARRAM VENTURESMarram Ventures is a healthcare-focused venture capital firm investing in patient-focused, technology-enabled companies across physical, mental and oral health. Led by physician-investor Scott Lancaster, MD, MBA, and Care Convergence expert Mariya Filipova, MBA, the firm partners with founders building solutions that improve patient outcomes and transform care delivery. Learn more at www.marram.vc ABOUT THE 4100 GROUPThe 4100 Group is a permanent capital investment company focused on building and supporting businesses across financial services and healthcare. Backed by long-term institutional capital, it partners with management teams to create sustainable value through strategic investment, operational support, and disciplined capital allocation. Learn more at www.the4100group.com MEDIA CONTACTMaddy Haakenson for The 4100 Group · MHaakenson@the4100Group.com · Scott Lancaster for Marram Ventures · hello@marram.vc

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