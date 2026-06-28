The Leader's Floor Lookout: Week of June 29, 2026

Millions of people have achieved the American Dream through the opportunity to work, build careers, and provide for their families. However, disabled Americans often face unnecessary barriers to employment because of outdated policies and unclear eligibility rules.

60 percent of Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) beneficiaries express the desire and ability to be able to work in the next two to five years. However, fewer than one percent of SSDI beneficiaries leave the program each year.

Americans with disabilities who want to work should have every opportunity to do so. That is why this week, House Republicans are advancing the Removing Barriers to Work for Disabled Americans Act, which would reauthorize a section of the Social Security Act to allow the Social Security Administration (SSA) to conduct demonstration projects to test alternate SSDI policies designed to promote work for those who are able. The bill also bars the SSA from conducting demonstration projects that would reduce a participant's overall income.

Rep. Austin Scott’s measure, H.R. 8884, the Removing Barriers to Work for Disabled Americans Act, will allow the SSA to test different program rules to promote work for disabled Americans and improve work outcomes, so that every American can have an equal opportunity to excel in the workforce.

House Republicans are committed to expanding opportunities for all Americans – including disabled Americans.



House Republicans kept our promise to working families by passing the Working Families Tax Cuts. Instead of allowing the largest tax hike in American history to take effect, we delivered meaningful tax relief that helped millions of Americans keep more of their hard-earned paychecks.

The Working Families Tax Cuts delivered real tax relief for Americans, yet not a single Democrat voted for it. The law included provisions such as no tax on tips and no tax on overtime, which put thousands of dollars back in the pockets of hardworking Americans. In fact, 96% of filers who received a tax cut under this bill made under $200,000 in 2025.

This week, House Republicans will consider a resolution recognizing the success of this pro-worker, pro-family bill. The vote will make one thing clear: Will Democrats acknowledge the tax relief Republicans delivered for working families, or will they continue to put partisan politics first?

Rep. Beth Van Duyne’s resolution, H. Res. 1383, celebrates the one-year anniversary of the Working Families Tax Cuts and the savings it has brought to American families, farmers, seniors, small businesses, and workers.

House Republicans believe the American people — not the government — should keep more of the money they earn.

