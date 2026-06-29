Landscaping Perth LandscapesByDesign best Landscapers In Perth

A new 2026 guide ranks Perth's top landscapers on experience, design and end-to-end delivery — with Landscapes WA leading the field.

Perth homeowners are spoiled for choice, but the right landscaper comes down to the job in front of them. An honest, side-by-side comparison helps people match their project to the right team.” — Landscapes WA spokesperson

PERTH, WA, AUSTRALIA, June 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Perth homeowners planning a new backyard, garden or outdoor living area finally have a clear place to start. A newly published 2026 guide, Best Landscapers in Perth Compared , ranks the city's leading landscaping companies side by side and full-service specialist Landscapes WA Landscape By Design sits firmly at the top of the list.The Perth landscaping market has never been busier. Hundreds of operators now compete across design, construction and maintenance, ranging from sole-trader garden crews to large commercial contractors. For a homeowner trying to choose, that abundance can be overwhelming. The new guide was created to cut through the noise, comparing established Perth firms on the factors that actually determine how a project turns out.Rather than relying on marketing claims, the comparison weighs each company on years of experience, design capability, build quality, breadth of services, and crucially the ability to take a project all the way from first concept to final handover. That last point has become a deciding factor for many homeowners, who increasingly want a single accountable team instead of stitching together separate designers, builders and trades.Landscapes WA earns the top position as a genuine end-to-end provider. The company designs, builds and maintains outdoor spaces entirely in-house, covering landscape design, paving, retaining walls, concrete pools, outdoor kitchens, patios and pergolas, water features and ongoing garden care. Because every stage stays under one roof, clients deal with one point of contact from the first sketch through to the day they step out into the finished garden.That combination of scope and accountability is why the guide rates Landscapes WA as the best option for landscaping in Perth in 2026. The company works across the full metropolitan area from the northern suburbs down to Mandurah on projects that range from compact courtyards to complete property transformations. Its portfolio spans both contemporary and traditional styles, and its teams handle the technical work, such as drainage, levels and retaining, that often separates a garden that lasts from one that fails within a few seasons.Local knowledge matters more in Perth than in many other cities. Sandy, free-draining soils, limestone, hot dry summers and strict water-use rules all shape what will thrive and what will struggle. Experienced Perth landscapers design with the climate rather than against it choosing water-wise and native species, installing efficient reticulation, and building gardens that stay healthy through summer without constant intervention. The guide gives weight to that local expertise, since a design that ignores Perth's conditions rarely survives its first full season.The guide is careful to point out that the "best" landscaper depends on the job, and that Perth is fortunate to have several strong operators. For homeowners who lead with design, it highlights specialist landscape design in Perth as a category worth exploring in its own right. Studios in this space focus on detailed concept work and 3D garden renders, allowing clients to walk through their finished outdoor space on screen before any construction begins — a valuable step for tricky blocks, sloping sites or design-forward briefs.The guide also notes that the strongest firms communicate clearly at every stage providing detailed concept plans, transparent scopes, realistic timelines and a single point of contact who stays across the project from start to finish. For larger builds involving pools, retaining or council approvals, that coordination can be the difference between a smooth project and a stalled one. Homeowners across suburbs from Joondalup and Ellenbrook to Fremantle, Canning Vale and Mandurah are increasingly seeking that level of accountability.Other companies featured in the roundup include Tim Davies Landscaping and Cultivart, alongside several other respected local names. Each is profiled on its particular strength, whether that is large-scale and commercial work, new lawns and garden establishment, or boutique residential design. The aim is not to dismiss any operator, but to help homeowners shortlist quickly and match the right team to the right project.To make the guide practical, it also sets out what to check before signing with any landscaper. Homeowners are encouraged to confirm relevant licensing and insurance, ask to see completed projects similar to their own, request a clear written scope and timeline, check who actually carries out the work versus who subcontracts it, read recent independent reviews, and make sure design, construction and aftercare responsibilities are clearly defined from the outset. Working through those checks, the guide notes, removes most of the risk from what is often a significant household investment.The full comparison breaks down each firm's specialism, typical project type and service area, giving readers a ready-made shortlist before they begin requesting quotes. It also touches on the outdoor living trends shaping Perth gardens in 2026, including water-wise native planting, low-maintenance designs suited to the local climate, and the continued popularity of outdoor kitchens, pools and all-season entertaining areas.Homeowners can read the full guide, Best Landscapers in Perth Compared, to see how the city's top companies stack up, and can request a free, no-obligation consultation directly with Landscapes WA to discuss their own project.About Landscapes WALandscapes WA is a Perth-based, full-service landscaping company delivering design, construction and maintenance across the Perth metropolitan area, from the northern suburbs to Mandurah. Its services include landscape design, paving, retaining walls, concrete pools, outdoor kitchens, patios and pergolas, water features and ongoing garden maintenance. The company focuses on end-to-end delivery, giving homeowners a single accountable team for every stage of their outdoor project.

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