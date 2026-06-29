TLC Dedicates Transformed Raleigh Campus Following $9.8 Million Investment in Residential Care

This investment reflects the future we want for the people we serve.” — Sarah Crawford, TLC CEO

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nearly 57 years after its founding, TLC, founded as Tammy Lynn Center , will officially dedicate its transformed Raleigh campus following a $9.8 million investment to modernize residential spaces and strengthen long-term care for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD).The campus dedication marks a major milestone in TLC’s long-term vision to create more accessible, community-centered, and dignified living environments for the residents who call TLC home.The renovation includes a new Collard residence and significant updates to the Tucker and Moore homes, formerly known as Civitan, as well as outdoor improvements designed to better support both residents and the direct support professionals who provide around-the-clock care.“This investment reflects the future we want for the people we serve,” said Sarah Crawford, CEO of TLC. “Every person deserves to live in a space that feels safe, welcoming, and built around their dignity. This transformation allows us to continue providing exceptional care while creating an environment that truly feels like home.”The updated residential spaces feature wheelchair-accessible kitchens, private resident storage, open and expanded nursing support areas, high-capacity laundry facilities, and dedicated staff respite space designed to support both quality of life and workforce sustainability.The dedication comes at an important time for families across North Carolina. More than 20,000 people statewide are currently waiting for I/DD support services, while many families continue navigating limited long-term residential care options for loved ones with I/DD.“TLC has always been about building possibilities and creating community,” Crawford said. “This campus transformation honors our history while helping position us for the future.”The campus was made possible through support from the SECU Foundation and a coalition of public and private partners, including:BSACity of RaleighCORE CollaborativeCraig and Susan CollardLonnie & Carol Poole Family FoundationMonteith Construction CompanyNCHFATowneBank FoundationWake County GovernmentTo learn more about TLC and support its mission, visit www.nctlc.org About TLCTLC empowers individuals of all abilities to live their fullest lives. For nearly 57 years, TLC has supported people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, offering comprehensive services that help them grow, connect, and thrive. Based in Raleigh, TLC supports more than 2,000 children, adults, and families each year across North Carolina through on-site and community-based initiatives that foster inclusion and improve quality of life. TLC’s services include assessments, therapy, and home-based supports; community homes and a day program; and care navigation and family support.

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