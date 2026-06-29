Pantera Minerals Hits up to 19.2% Antimony at Arkansas Critical Minerals Project

Photos of rock chip samples from Gillham prospect areas.

Gillham strengthened as U.S. critical minerals drill targets advance

Pantera Minerals Limited (OTCQB:PTMLF)

ARKANSAS, AR, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pantera Minerals Limited (ASX: PFE) (OTCQB: PTMLF) is pleased to announce further outstanding assay results from its Phase 2 exploration program at the 100%-owned Gillham Project in southwest Arkansas, USA.The latest results continue to validate Gillham as a high-priority U.S. critical minerals project, confirming high-grade antimony, silver and base metal mineralisation across multiple prospects and refining priority targets ahead of the Company’s planned maiden drilling program.Recent rock-chip sampling returned significant results including:> 63.8 g/t silver, 7.55% antimony, 8.6% zinc and 7.44% lead from sample GR055 at the Stewart Prospect> 19.2% antimony, 12.25 g/t silver and 1.1% lead from sample GR058 at Stewart North> 15% antimony from sample GR063 at Antimony Bluff> 9.3% antimony from sample GR072 at the May Prospect> 4.92% antimony from sample GR069 at the May ProspectThe Phase 2 program has expanded and refined multiple mineralised trends across the Gillham Project, confirmed the association between surface geochemistry and historical workings, and identified several targets for drill testing.Pantera said the latest high-grade rock samples were received from two previously reported coherent antimony anomalies, extending approximately 400 metres and 500 metres at the Stewart and May prospects respectively. Both anomalies sit within a broader two-kilometre trend, supporting the potential for a district-scale antimony, silver and polymetallic system.The Gillham Project covers approximately 5,000 acres across the Gillham East and West project areas and hosts more than 18 historical antimony and silver workings. Despite its historical production profile, the district has not previously been tested by modern drilling.Barnaby Egerton-Warburton, Executive Chairman and CEO, commented:“Phase 2 exploration has further strengthened our confidence in the Gillham Project, with expanded antimony, silver, and base metal anomalism confirming the scale and continuity of multiple mineralised systems across the project area. The latest soil and rock-chip results have extended several priority target zones and identified new areas for follow-up exploration.The strong correlation between high-grade rock-chip results, extensive soil anomalies and historical workings continues to support the potential for significant mineralisation at depth. Importantly, the Phase 2 program has refined multiple high-priority drill targets as we advance toward our maiden drilling campaign, which we believe represents a significant value catalyst for the Company.”At the Stewart Prospect, historical records indicate the Stewart Mine produced approximately 1,000 tonnes of stibnite from small-scale surface workings. Recent sampling has upgraded the prospect, returning high-grade results of up to 7.55% antimony, 63.8 g/t silver, 7.44% lead and 8.6% zinc, confirming strong antimony and base metal mineralisation and ranking Stewart as a priority drill target.At the May Prospect, located at the eastern limit of the historical mines, Pantera received the first modern rock-chip assays from the area. The results validate recent high-grade soil anomalies developed by the Company and upgrade May to a high-priority drill target, with rock-chip results of up to 9.3% antimony.Follow-up field mapping and sampling was also completed at Antimony Bluff, where work focused on refining the geological interpretation, extending the known extent of mineralisation and identifying additional structural controls on mineralised quartz veins. Significant rock-chip results from Antimony Bluff included 15% antimony.Pantera has also completed Phase 2 infill soil sampling at the Andrews Gold Prospect and Antimony Bluff. A total of 75 soil samples were collected across selected areas to improve the Company’s understanding of the geometry, continuity and scale of mineralisation in under-sampled areas.The Company said the results allow it to focus on the higher-priority Davis, Stewart and May prospects as it advances toward maiden drilling.Pantera’s immediate work program at Gillham will focus on final target ranking and drill program design, maiden drilling of priority antimony and polymetallic targets at the Davis, Stewart and May prospects, and ongoing assessment of additional U.S.-based critical minerals opportunities that complement the Company’s strategy.

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