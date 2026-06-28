Deputy President Paul Mashatile concludes Working Visit to the People’s Republic of China

His Excellency, the Deputy President of the Republic of South Africa, Mr Paul Mashatile, has today, Saturday 27 June 2026, successfully concluded his Working Visit to the People’s Republic of China, undertaken at the invitation of the Chairman of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT), Mr Ren Hongbin.

The Working Visit was aimed at strengthening trade, investment and industrial cooperation between South Africa and China.

Chairman Ren Hongbin welcomed the Deputy President and the South African delegation and highlighted the importance of South Africa’s participation at CISCE.

The Deputy President thanked CCPIT for the invitation and for hosting the Expo, and reaffirmed South Africa’s commitment to strengthening trade and investment cooperation with China.

Both sides discussed opportunities to improve market access, expand business participation, and deepen cooperation on trade and investment platforms.

The Deputy President participated in the China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) for the second time, reflecting the strengthening and continuity of South Africa’s engagement with this important global platform.

The Deputy President's address at the Expo highlighted the importance of resilient, diversified and sustainable global supply chains in a changing global economy, and reaffirmed South Africa’s commitment to deepening its comprehensive strategic partnership with China.

" South Africa is an attractive investment destination, supported by sophisticated industrial capabilities, a world-class financial sector, and well-established logistics infrastructure. We remain committed to reforms aimed at improving the ease of doing business, accelerating infrastructure development, and strengthening industrial competitiveness" said the Deputy President.

During the Expo, the Deputy President conducted a walkabout of the exhibition, where he engaged exhibitors showcasing developments in digital technologies, advanced manufacturing, green energy, agriculture, smart mobility and supply chain services.

As part of the Working Visit, the Deputy President also held a bilateral meeting with Vice President Han Zheng of the People’s Republic of China. The two leaders reaffirmed the strong bilateral relationship between South Africa and China and discussed cooperation in trade, investment, industrial development and multilateral engagement.

In an effort to strengthen economic cooperation and attract investment, the Deputy President engaged with a number of leading Chinese companies, including China Communications Construction Company (CCCC), Geely Automobile, Chery Automobile, Green Minerals and Metals (GMM Holding), Beijing GeoEnviron Engineering & Technology and SANY Group.

The engagements focused on infrastructure development, automotive manufacturing, mineral beneficiation, environmental management, healthcare, renewable energy, advanced manufacturing, skills development and localisation.

The Deputy President encouraged the companies to invest in South Africa and invited them to participate in the next South Africa Investment Conference.

In addition, the Deputy President participated in a South Africa Networking Session hosted at the South African Embassy in Beijing, which brought together government, business and investment stakeholders to strengthen economic cooperation and promote South Africa as an investment destination.

On the second leg of the Working Visit, Deputy President Mashatile traveled to Shenzhen, in the Nanshan District of Guangdong Province where he further engaged in the China (Shenzhen Nanshan)- South Africa Economic and Trade Cooperation Exchange at the Go Global Center, a guided tour of the facilities and a number of high-level engagements with Representatives from Government, Business and China Communist Party, the governing party of the People's Republic of China.

The engagements included a bilateral meeting with Mr Huang Xiangyue, Secretary of CPC Nanshan District Committee Shenzhen and his delegation; a bilateral meeting with the China Everbright Environment and Delegation led by Chairman of the Board of Directors, Mr Wang Silian; a bilateral meeting with the Shenzhen Yujiaocheng Technology Co (YJC Group) and Jiangsu Joylong Automobile Co, led by Mr Derrick Zho and Mr Ni Haifei respectively; a meeting with Ms Shirley Chan, Deputy Secretary General of the South Africa-China Shenzhen Chamber of Commerce and her delegation; a guided tour and bilateral engagement with the Senior Leadership of Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics.

On the final day of his Working Visit, Deputy President Mashatile held a bilateral meeting with the China Communist Party Secretary of Shenzhen, Mr Jin Lei and his delegation as well as traveled to Dongguan for a guided tour of the South Africa Commodity China Exhibition and Trade Centre (SACC), a platform for strengthening commercial and economic relations between South Africa and China through imports and exports.

"South Africa values institutions that create practical mechanisms for expanding trade, attracting investment, and facilitating business partnerships between our two Republics," said the Deputy President as he concluded the Working Visit.

He was accompanied by the Deputy Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, Mr Zuko Godlimpi and senior Government officials.

Media enquiries:

Mr Keith Khoza

Acting Spokesperson to the Deputy President

Cell: 066 195 8840

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