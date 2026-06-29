Hy-Hybrid Energy and Hyvoda Hydrogen Sign Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Affordable Hydrogen Solutions

A strategic partnership to accelerate cost-effective hydrogen production and support the transition to a low-carbon economy.

This partnership represents far more than a technology agreement - it establishes a practical pathway for delivering commercially viable hydrogen solutions that industry can adopt today.” — Dr. Naveed Akhtar

GLASGOW, UNITED KINGDOM, June 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hy-Hybrid Energy, the UK-based clean energy technology company specialising in hydrogen systems, fuel cells, electrolysers and sustainable aviation, has signed a strategic agreement with Tianjin Hyvoda Hydrogen Energy Technology Co., Ltd., one of China's leading manufacturers of hydrogen production equipment and electrolyser technologies.

The partnership brings together Hy-Hybrid Energy's expertise in hydrogen engineering, system integration, regulatory compliance, project development and European market deployment with Hyvoda Hydrogen's large-scale manufacturing capability and nearly two decades of experience in methanol hydrogen generation technologies and alkaline and PEM electrolyser production.

Together, the two companies will jointly develop, optimise and commercialise next-generation methanol hydrogen generators and electrolyser systems specifically tailored for deployment across the United Kingdom and European Union.

The collaboration comes at a pivotal moment for the hydrogen sector. While Europe has established ambitious decarbonisation targets, many hydrogen projects continue to face significant commercial challenges arising from high capital costs, supply chain limitations and manufacturing constraints. By combining European engineering and project integration capabilities with China's industrial manufacturing scale, the partnership aims to significantly reduce system costs while accelerating deployment of commercially viable hydrogen solutions.

Under the agreement, the two organisations will collaborate across several strategic areas including:

• Joint development of advanced methanol hydrogen generation systems for distributed energy, industrial users and hydrogen refuelling applications;

• Co-development of alkaline and PEM electrolyser technologies ranging from kilowatt to multi-megawatt capacities;

• Development of integrated renewable-powered hydrogen production solutions;

• Joint participation in UK and European hydrogen tenders and funding programmes;

• Establishment of hybrid manufacturing and localisation strategies combining Chinese component manufacturing with European system integration and assembly;

• Development of products compliant with CE and UKCA certification requirements.

The collaboration is expected to address one of the hydrogen industry's greatest challenges - reducing the Levelised Cost of Hydrogen (LCOH). Through cost engineering, manufacturing optimisation and system integration, both companies aim to make hydrogen significantly more competitive for transport, industrial, energy storage and distributed power applications.

Dr. Naveed Akhtar, CEO of Hy-Hybrid Energy, said:

"The global hydrogen economy has reached a point where collaboration is essential. Europe possesses world-class engineering expertise and ambitious climate policies, while China has developed unparalleled manufacturing capability and cost competitiveness. By bringing these complementary strengths together, we have an opportunity to accelerate hydrogen deployment while substantially reducing project costs.

This partnership represents far more than a technology agreement - it establishes a practical pathway for delivering commercially viable hydrogen solutions that industry can adopt today."

Tianjin Hyvoda Hydrogen Energy Technology Co., Ltd. has been developing hydrogen technologies since 2007 and has successfully deployed methanol hydrogen production systems and electrolyser equipment across multiple industrial sectors including steel, power generation, electronics, pharmaceuticals and aerospace.

Hy-Hybrid Energy will lead European market engagement, regulatory compliance, project development, system engineering and stakeholder engagement while Hyvoda Hydrogen will provide manufacturing expertise, stack technology, advanced process engineering and large-scale production capability.

The companies will immediately begin identifying pilot projects, industrial demonstrations and funding opportunities across Europe and the United Kingdom. Initial workstreams include technical alignment of product portfolios, certification roadmaps, localisation strategies and preparation of bankable hydrogen projects for industrial customers.

The partnership reflects a shared long-term vision of creating scalable, commercially competitive hydrogen ecosystems capable of accelerating Europe's transition toward net-zero energy systems while strengthening international cooperation in clean energy technologies.

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About Hy-Hybrid Energy

Hy-Hybrid Energy is a Glasgow-based clean energy technology company specialising in hydrogen, fuel cells, and sustainable energy systems. Founded and led by Dr. Naveed Akhtar, the company brings over 25 years of applied expertise across all major fuel cell types - PEM, SOFC, AFC, and DMFC - and operates across transport, aviation, industrial, and off-grid energy sectors. Dr. Akhtar is the founder of the International Hydrogen Aviation Conference (IHAC), the world's first dedicated global platform for hydrogen aviation, established in 2020. His leadership includes transformative initiatives, including green hydrogen & e-fuel projects at NEOM, Saudi Arabia, helping accelerate the global transition to a net-zero energy future. The company works with leading players across the hydrogen and fuel cell sector globally, providing research, system development, and strategic advisory services.

Web: https://www.hy-hybrid.com/

About Tianjin Hyvoda Hydrogen Energy Technology Co., Ltd.

Founded in 2007, Tianjin Hyvoda Hydrogen Energy Technology Co., Ltd. is a leading Chinese manufacturer specialising in methanol hydrogen production equipment and alkaline and PEM water electrolysers. The company provides hydrogen production technologies ranging from kilowatt to multi-megawatt scale and serves major industrial clients across steel, power generation, electronics, pharmaceuticals and aerospace industries. Hyvoda Hydrogen combines advanced manufacturing capability with continuous technology innovation to support the global transition toward clean hydrogen.

Web: https://www.hyvoda.com/

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