Dr. Will McIntosh Launches ArcBridge Research Group in Joint Venture with Institutional Real Estate, Inc.

New Venture Delivers Institutional-Quality Outsourced Research, Consulting and Independent Due Diligence to the Broad Real Estate Market

SAN RAMON, CA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Will McIntosh, Ph.D., one of the most recognized researchers and research executives in institutional real estate, today announced the formation of ArcBridge Research Group, a new joint venture with Institutional Real Estate, Inc. (“IREI”) that will provide outsourced research services, project-based consulting and independent third-party due diligence to a broad range of real estate professionals and organizations.IREI holds a minority equity interest in ArcBridge Research Group and has designated the firm as strategic partner and a sponsor of all IREI publications.The Problem ArcBridge SolvesSound real estate investment and business decisions require independent, unconflicted, rigorous, reliable research. But for most organizations — whether an institutional investor evaluating a new strategy, an investment manager or a lender underwriting a complex transaction or new market, a brokerage firm seeking market intelligence, or a private wealth adviser vetting an investment program on behalf of clients — building and sustaining a high-quality internal research function is prohibitively expensive, time-consuming and increasingly difficult to staff.The result is a persistent gap for all but the largest organizations. The very organizations that need institutional-grade research the most often cannot access it on the terms, timeline or budget that their work requires. ArcBridge Research Group is designed to fill that gap.ServicesArcBridge Research Group will offer outsourced research services and project-based consulting to institutional investors, real estate investment managers, real estate consulting firms, commercial and residential real estate brokerage firms, banks and non-bank lenders, regulatory agencies, private wealth advisory firms, and family offices.In the private wealth advisory market, ArcBridge Research Group also will produce independent, objective, third-party due diligence reports on real estate investment programs, providing private wealth advisers and their clients with the kind of credible, unconflicted analysis that is essential to confident investment decisions but rarely available at the level of rigor that institutional standards demand.The ArcBridge TeamMembers of the ArcBridge Research Group team currently comprise Will McIntosh, Ph.D., Founder, CEO and Global Head of Research, and a network of independent research colleagues including Paul Briggs, CRE, Consultant; Geoffrey Dohrmann, CRE, Consultant; Jay Johnson, Americas Research; Zho (Joe) Yu, Ph.D., Asia Pacific Research; Cayman Seagraves, Ph.D., Americas Research and AI Systems Engineer; Stace Sirmans, Ph.D., Americas Research and AI Systems Engineer; Jeffrey Fisher, Ph.D., Americas Research; Jim Valente, Americas Research and Operations; and L. Rachelle McIntosh, Chief Administrative Officer.Seagraves and Sirmans are the founders of Agentic Assets, the developers of the Corbis.ai and EQUIRE.ai real estate research and real property deal underwriting platforms which ArcBridge researchers will be able to draw upon to streamline their research processes while improving productivity and producing higher quality research work products.Why ArcBridge“The need for high-quality, genuinely independent research in real estate has never been greater, and the supply has never been more constrained," said Geoffrey Dohrmann, founder, chairman and CEO of Institutional Real Estate, Inc. "Will McIntosh brings a research pedigree that very few professionals in this industry can match — and IREI brings nearly four decades of market knowledge, trusted relationships and publishing reach. The combination positions ArcBridge to serve clients that have been underserved for far too long.”“Throughout my career, I have watched organizations make consequential decisions with research that was either insufficient, conflicted or simply unavailable at the quality level the decision required," said Dr. Will McIntosh. "ArcBridge exists to change that. Our commitment is to deliver research and analysis supported by proven AI technologies that professionals can rely on to deliver rigorous, independent and built answers for the specific questions they need to get answered.”About Dr. Will McIntoshDr. Will McIntosh, Ph.D., CRE, brings more than 35 years of experience in real estate research, investment strategy, and academic leadership to ArcBridge Research Group. He holds a Ph.D. in Finance and Real Estate from the University of North Texas, an MBA with a concentration in Real Estate from Eastern Kentucky University, and a B.S. in Business Education from Eastern Kentucky University.Most recently, Dr. McIntosh served as Global Head of Research for Affinius Capital (formerly USAA Real Estate), an institutional real estate investment manager with approximately $34 billion in net AUM, where he was responsible for developing commercial real estate investment strategy and overseeing the firm's global research platform. Prior to that role, he served as Head of Global Research for the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority's Real Estate Department, where he helped develop ADIA's global real estate investment strategy and built and led a global world-class real estate research capability.Dr. McIntosh is the 2017 recipient of the James A. Graaskamp Award, presented by the Pension Real Estate Association in recognition of high-quality research in institutional real estate investment.About Institutional Real Estate, Inc.Founded in 1987 by Geoffrey Dohrmann, Institutional Real Estate, Inc. is a B2B media, data and market intelligence company dedicated to the global institutional real estate investment industry. For nearly four decades, IREI has served as the trusted source of record for institutional investment managers, pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, endowments, foundations and their advisers worldwide.IREI produces five monthly publications — Institutional Real Estate Americas, Institutional Real Estate Europe, Institutional Real Estate Asia Pacific, Institutional Investing in Infrastructure and Real Assets Adviser — covering real assets investment for an institutional and private wealth audience. IREI’s daily email newslines deliver timely market analysis and intelligence.In addition, IREI operates the Institute for Real Estate Operating Companies (iREOC), a dedicated resource for the operating company segment of the industry, and IRE.IQ database, an AI-enhanced news-enhanced market intelligence tool.Media ContactsGeoffrey Dohrmann, CREChairman and CEOInstitutional Real Estate, Inc.Phone: 925-262-7642Email: g.dohrmann@irei.comWebsite: http://www.irei.com Will McIntosh, Ph.D. CREFounder and CEOArcBridge Research Group, Inc.Phone: 513-509-8646Email: will.mcintosh@arcbridgerg.comWebsite: www.ArcBridgeRG.com

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