CMVTC MJG Technologies Continues School Bus Video Technologies Expansion Across Canada

CBVRCE's brilliant installers Kyle and John, with Darryl, CMVTCs Lead FST CMVTC Logo CrossSafe Awareness Through Enforcement Technologies & Program

CMVTC Expands Canadian School Bus Safety Technology Deployment with Cape Breton-Victoria Regional Centre for Education (CBVRCE)

We've been providing this technology across Canada for over 20 years. We're pretty good at it, as our customers regularly attest.” — Maurice Gregoire, President

WINNIPEG, MANITOBA, CANADA, July 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CMVTC Expands Canadian School Bus Safety Technology Deployment with Cape Breton-Victoria Regional Centre for Education (CBVRCE)Made-for-Canada mobile video solutions support safer student transportation and expanded visibility for school bus drivers.Winnipeg, Manitoba — Commercial Mobile Video Technologies of Canada (CMVTC), a 100% Canadian company specializing in school bus mobile video safety technologies, is expanding its made-for-Canada solutions through a new deployment with the Cape Breton-Victoria Regional Centre for Education (CBVRCE) in Nova Scotia.The CBVRCE project includes CMVTC’s proven HD 1080P mobile video digital video recorder systems and HD 1080P cameras designed specifically for Canadian school bus operating conditions. The CMVTC technology delivers reliable video recording, secure evidence management, and efficient retrieval tools that help transportation departments quickly access and share critical footage when incidents occur.As part of the deployment, CMVTC supplied an Event Marking and DVR notification kit that allows drivers to instantly flag significant events by pressing a dedicated event button for faster identification and retrieval. This feature helps video administrators save time, reduce uncertainty, and process relevant footage quickly when follow-up is required.“Whether CMVTC provides one system or 1,000 systems, our our customer-first approach never changes,” said VP, Maria Delgado. “With more than 20 years of operational experience, Canadian-focused manufacturing processes, and products designed for Canadian school buses, CMVTC remains committed to helping school transportation teams improve safety, visibility, and confidence on the road.”CMVTC's Lead Field Service Technician travelled to Sydney, Nova Scotia, to provide hands-on installation training and review existing onboard video systems. CBVRCE’s installation team will complete the remaining bus installations in accordance with the tender requirements. CMVTC has developed several school bus safety innovations , including School Bus Driver Perimeter Visibility, Stop Arm Cameras, Infraction Management, and the 2-metre ESA Extended Stop Arm. The company developed its first stop arm camera in 2004, patented the CrossSafe Infraction Capture System in 2010, and later introduced the CrossSafe Awareness Through Enforcement program. In 2021, CMVTC developed CrossSafe 360 Perimeter Visibility to help address school bus blind spots and support driver awareness around the vehicle.With more than 39,000 cameras installed across Canada, CMVTC continues to deliver robust Canadian school bus video solutions supported by strong supply capabilities, responsive customer service, and a growing Help Desk, Knowledge Base, and Support Portal.

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