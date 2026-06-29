Introducing The Residences on Winter Street – Northern Nevada’s Premier Luxury Living Destination

The Residences on WInter Street The Residences on WInter Street - Summit Lounge & Sky Deck Residences on WInter Interior, Reno Riverwalk

Exclusive new development offers condo-style living in a boutique rental building

We’re building the Reno of tomorrow. Reno continues to change and attract people from other parts of the country who expect a higher standard of apartment living.” — George Graham, Developer, Park Real Estate Partners LLC

RENO, NV, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Park Real Estate Partners LLC , in strategic partnership with the luxury real estate brokerage firm Compass Real Estate , has announced the development of The Residences on Winter Street , a 65-unit luxury apartment building to be completed in July. Located at 126 Winter Street in Reno, the highly anticipated apartment community will offer a sophisticated luxury rental experience typically only found in condominium buildings in larger cities. Park Real Estate Partners selected Compass Real Estate to lead leasing efforts for The Residences on Winter Street, leveraging the firm’s deep knowledge of the Reno market and experience representing elevated residential offerings.CDC Designs, one of the West Coast’s leading interior design firms based in Costa Mesa, California, was retained to design the unit interiors, common areas, and amenity spaces. The new community offers a diverse collection of floor plans. Ranging from sleek studio layouts to spacious three-bedroom homes measuring nearly 1,400 square feet, each residence is thoughtfully designed to maximize comfort, functionality, and character.Each residence comes equipped with premium GE Café Series appliances, featuring a matte white finish with brushed bronze hardware that blends elevated design with modern functionality. The Residences on Winter Street will be the first apartment building in Northern Nevada to offer induction range tops, a cooking technology recognized by chefs worldwide and widely used in modern professional kitchens for its precision, efficiency, and safety. Additional unit interior finishes include soaring ceilings, expansive windows, under-cabinet LED lighting, premium quartz countertops, in-unit full-sized washer/dryers and thoughtfully integrated bedside USB and USB-C fast-charging stations. Engineered for quiet, the community features advanced soundproofing construction between all residences, ensuring an intimate and private living environment.“We’re building the Reno of tomorrow. Reno continues to change and attract people from other parts of the country who expect a higher standard of apartment living. We’re not just building another apartment building with your typical amenities. We’re building a lifestyle. This building is ideal for people seeking condo-style living in an elegantly designed modern urban setting,” said George Graham, Developer, Park Real Estate Partners LLCComplementing the residential experience is a unique collection of lifestyle amenities, including a top-floor Sky Lounge with an expansive 800-square-foot outdoor deck overlooking the Sierra Nevada Mountains, as well as an exclusive in-house golf simulator lounge. On-site lifestyle highlights intentionally built for the Northern Nevada lifestyle include:• Fitness Studio: With curated, top-of-the-line equipment, including Peloton bikes.• Private Wellness Spa: Features a custom sauna and cold plunge circuit.• Dedicated Work Spaces: Private office spaces and conference rooms equipped with full A/V connectivity.• Building Technology & Security: ButterflyMX smart entry, secure package management, and Brilliant smart home technology.• Storage: Private storage lockers; gear lockers for outdoor sports equipment, including skis, kayaks, and fishing gear;plus a secure bike storage room complete with a repair workstation.• Dog-Friendly Amenities: Outdoor dog run and in-garage pet-washing station.• Secure Parking Area: Enclosed, gated parking area with EV chargers and a limited number of private garage spaces.The Residences on Winter Street is more than a residential development–it is a reflection of Reno’s evolving identity as a sophisticated urban city. With walkable access to the Riverwalk District, direct proximity to downtown entertainment, and immediate connection to Northern Nevada’s natural landscape, the community is designed for residents who want to experience the best condo-style living in a modern luxury apartment building.For further information, media inquiries, or leasing opportunities, please visit www.residencesonwinterstreet.com to view current availability or contact residencesonwinter@compass.com to schedule a private tour.

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