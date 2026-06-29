CARE Releases Groundbreaking Documentary: Brown and Bonded Against the Odds

Exposing How Racism and Classism Keep Shelter Pets from Loving Homes

A three percent increase in pet adoption among Black and Brown communities would provide three million pets with loving homes. We cannot save them all unless all are welcomed to the table.” — James Evans

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Companions and Animals for Reform and Equity (CARE) is proud to announce the release of Brown and Bonded: Against the Odds, a powerful new documentary that follows Black and Brown people as they fight to keep the pets they love in a system that too often treats them as risks to manage instead of families to support.The feature documentary follows individuals and families from diverse communities like former Policer Officer Lesile Miller and Philadelphia Businesswoman Felisha Williams, rejected from pet adoption twenty times between the two. Through personal stories and candid conversations, Brown and Bonded: Against the Odds challenges long-held assumptions about who is welcomed to adopt, rescues, and advocates for companion animals.In recognition of its powerful storytelling and cultural impact, Brown and Bonded: Against the Odds was also awarded a prestigious $25,000 Saul Zaentz Fellowship, supporting the film 's development and its mission to amplify underrepresented voices to the forefront of animal welfare conversations."Being anything other than white within the United States adds an unnecessary burden to life. Seeking pet companionship doesn’t prevent Black and Brown people from experiencing this hardship, as many assume it would, says James Evans, CARE's founder and and director of the film.Renowned dog trainer and featured expert in Netflix’s Inside the Mind of Dog, Matthew Beisner, says the film, “is an extraordinarily deep and determined film. One that can actually save millions of lives."The film shines a light on the contradictions within animal welfare systems that often celebrate pet adoption while simultaneously creating barriers for many prospective adopters. Through compelling storytelling, the film reveals how families who are frequently viewed through the lens of bias, continue to care for, advocate for, and fight to keep their beloved pets.When addressing CARE’s mission behind the film, Evans’ message is clear. "A three percent increase in pet adoption among Black and Brown communities would provide three million pets with loving homes. We cannot save them all unless all are welcomed to the table"The release of Brown and Bonded: Against the Odds comes at a time when organizations across the country are increasingly examining issues of equity, access, and inclusion within the pet welfare landscape.The public is urged to view the film, and trailer . To learn more about CARE's mission, visit the nonprofit’s website.###Companions and Animals for Reform and Equity is a 501©3 nonprofit that addresses organizational and personal biases within animal welfare. The mission is to bring diverse voices to the industry while also advocating for a more inclusive path to pet adoption. CARE believes in using evidence-based tools, narratives, and insights to inspire organizations to be more inclusive and less biased. It is all an effort to save more companion animal lives.

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