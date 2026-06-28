B-Roll & Photos: Governor Hochul Marches in Annual New York City Pride March

Earlier today, Governor Kathy Hochul marched in New York City’s annual Pride March. The Governor also announced several expanded initiatives designed to increase support for LGBTQ+ New Yorkers, including additional investments to support LGBTQ+ youth and transgender, non-binary, and gender non-conforming communities (TGNCNB). This year’s enacted budget included an investment of $1.8 million to provide LGBTQ+ youth with specialized crisis counseling and train local 988 crisis counselors on the concerns of LGBTQ+ youth, ensuring access to lifesaving services when the Trump administration defunded the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline’s LGBTQ+ Youth Specialized Services program.

B-ROLL of the Governor marching in New York City’s annual Pride March can be found on YouTube here and in TV quality (h.264, mp4) format.

PHOTOS of the event will be available on the Governor's Flickr page.