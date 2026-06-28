HEADQUARTERS NEWS RELEASE

June 28, 2026

Forty-Nine Trooper Hopefuls Begin Louisiana State Police Cadet Class 109

Baton Rouge – Earlier today, 49 men and women of Cadet Class 109 began their careers as Louisiana State Police Troopers. Cadet Class 109 will be a 24-week academy that equips Cadets with the necessary skills to fully prepare for a career in public service. Like others before it, this class will add to the rich State Police history dating back to 1922.

While challenging, day one for the Cadets is about taking the next step to serve the residents and visitors of our state. To succeed in a career as a Louisiana State Trooper, Cadets will receive State Police training in areas such as defensive tactics, advanced firearms, emergency vehicle operations, civil unrest, ethics, fair and impartial policing, use of force and de-escalation, impaired driving detection, civil rights, and criminal and traffic law. Once they successfully complete each training course and practical application, they will graduate from the LSP Academy.

LSP offers competitive pay and benefits, a take-home state vehicle, overtime opportunities, and an incredible retirement package. Visit www.JoinLSP.org for more information on the hiring process, qualifications, physical fitness standards, and frequently asked questions. For additional questions and information, please contact LSP Recruiters at [email protected] or Text “JoinLSP” to 225-777-8162.

For applicants who do not meet the LSP minimum qualifications, immediate positions are available within the Louisiana Department of Public Safety Police through the Louisiana State Civil Service System. Visit https://www.lsp.org/about/leadershipsections/support/dpspolice/ and http://www.civilservice.louisiana.gov for more information.

Contact Information:

Trooper Shelby Mayfield

Louisiana State Police

Public Affairs Section – Troop A

Phone: (225) 921-1384

[email protected]