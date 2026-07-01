Ms. Managed Aims to Revolutionize Management With GrACE: Our Great American Corporate Evolution

GrACE: Our Great American Corporate Evolution by Ms. Managed

Presenting the Heave-Ho™ democratic dual-team model to engage employees, eliminate tyranny and beget company loyalty for success and satisfaction in the AI age

America needs a democratic org design with steward leaders for the AI age.” — Ms. Managed

ROCKLIN, CA, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ms. Managed debuts a new democratic organizational design for the AI age today with GrACE: Our Great American Corporate Evolution, releasing in e-book and paperback formats through Amazon, Barnes & Noble and more. Based on America’s revolutionary ideals but attuned to contemporary times, GrACE seeks to transform current management models for the next quarter millennium through greater professional liberty and respect enterprise wide.

With GrACE, Ms. Managed introduces executives, employees and enquirers to the Heave-Ho™ model, a democratic matrix structure wherein workers have significant choice of projects and teammates as well as internal career paths, elect their project and function team leaders, and promote their leads to junior executive level as they prove their competence, respect and ability to execute over time.

Moreover, the Heave-Ho structure gives corporate citizens ownership and authority over something (not someone) and reallocates supervising middle managers, eliminating much of the tyranny that costs companies good employees, according to Ms. Managed. Additionally, the model calls for management to enable workers to utilize AI for efficiency and work-life balance rather than be wholesale replaced by it.

“America needs a democratic org design with steward leaders for the AI age,” says Ms. Managed. “We look to leaders who embody America's revolutionary ideals to employ people and management models for the benefit of the company and country alike. With the novel Heave-Ho democratic dual-team model, workers can do their best project work of choice, with the teammates and leaders of their choosing, for tremendous success and satisfaction enterprise wide in this new AI·ge."

By extrapolating her insights and ideas drawn from experience, observation and engagement to the broader work world, Ms. Managed seeks to reflect the needs of the American workforce to steward leaders during these dynamic and mutable times through GrACE: Our Great American Corporate Evolution. Readers can learn more at msmanaged.com and join the conversation.

About Ms. Managed

Ms. Managed is a Silicon Valley alumna who spent the last decade of her twenty-five-year career in technology and tech adjacent at a NASDAQ 100 cybersecurity company that sextupled during her tenure, leading a global job function as an individual contributor in a self-sufficient program group without a director for extended periods. She offers her insights and ideas for more democratic organizational design and improved management models to executive steward leaders, the resident expert employees they employ, and enquirers into employee engagement and the future of work in American organizations, for the betterment of company and country alike.

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