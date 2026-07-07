Prof. Diana Derval Wins 2026 Insights Professional of the Year
Prof. Diana Derval wins the 2026 Insights Professional of the Year Award agency side, dazzling the Data & Insights Network jury with groundbreaking research.
Prof. Derval snatched the award in an unexpected twist. It was her first nomination. She had also just returned to the Netherlands after expanding DervalResearch from Asia to Africa. Hosted by D&IN, the leading data and insights community in the Benelux, the Insights Professional of the Year award honours individuals who demonstrate exceptional analytical rigor, conceptual creativity, communication excellence, outward industry impact, sustained drive, and inspirational leadership.
To Prof. Derval’s clients, former students (MIT, Fudan, ESSEC, IAE Sorbonne), and partners, this comes as no surprise. She has been reinventing the industry for over two decades. Her focus remains on pioneering neurosciences, machine learning, and impactful research.
What truly sets the firm apart is its unique physiological approach to solving business mysteries. It all started with a neuroscience study on coffee preferences that not only helped brands tailor assortments to local palates but also sparked a clinical study with the US NIH and Amsterdam's OLVG hospital, linking taste perception to new avenues for type II diabetes prevention. Today, this methodology spans from mapping the gut microbiome enterotypes to predict consumer behaviors to advising space agencies via the newly created Derval Space department on human factors in extreme environments. As Prof. Derval notes, "While solving business mysteries for brands, we always uncover deep insights that positively impact people's health and society." DervalResearch has just been re-certified as a B Corp™, reflecting its deep commitment to research for good.
Sylvain Hermange, in charge of Mission and Impact projects at MAIF insurance, highlights her profound influence. Having collaborated with Derval on several innovation projects, he notes: "Diana Derval's innovative approach—based on neuroscience and physiological segmentation (Hormonal Quotient®)—offers a unique perspective on risk perception, values, and behaviours. Our collaboration with Diana proved particularly stimulating for challenging our assumptions, enriching strategic thinking, and paving the way for human-centered innovation."
When not conducting cutting-edge research for A-brands and innovative firms, Derval enjoys sharing her expertise. She teaches neurosciences at the IAE Sorbonne Health MBA and international marketing at CIEE Amsterdam. She also authored 12 books in English, French, and Chinese. This includes the AMA Berry Award finalist "The Right Sensory Mix", endorsed by Philip Kotler.
The one-of-a-kind researcher excels at unveiling connections between presumably remote pieces of information. The result is robust yet unusual insights. She also instills this enthusiasm via fascinating masterclasses and workshops, pushing leaders to the frontiers of innovation. Innovation veteran Dr. Virginie Bellière-Baca, SVP, Global Head Technology and Innovation, Chemtech Division, Sulzer, recalls how Prof. Derval made her team think from a fresh angle: "Diana Derval is a truly visionary insights leader who turns curiosity into discovery and science into human‑centered inspiration. Her brilliant conceptual thinking, grounded in decades of research, comes to life through stories and insights that genuinely move people and spark new possibilities. Diana brings a rare warmth and openness to the industry, always looking outward to connect ideas, cultures, and disciplines in ways that feel both groundbreaking and deeply human. Her perseverance and passion are contagious—she lifts others up, ignites their enthusiasm, and unites teams around bold, shared ambitions. Diana doesn’t just lead; she empowers, energizes, and transforms."
If you are curious to know more and understand why Prof. Derval is the winner, visit dervalresearch.com. Explore all the available tests. Try Microbiot® or the Hormonal Quotient®. You can also take the viral Derval Color Test, already enjoyed by 15 million users around the world.
Next steps for Prof. Derval include the release of the DervalResearch neurosciences and machine learning platform. It helps brands check their product consistency, identify hidden explanatory variables, and predict market priorities.
About Prof. Diana Derval
Diana Derval, PhD, EMBA, Chief Investigator of DervalResearch (a Certified B Corp™), is a pioneer in decoding human behavior and preferences with biosciences and machine learning. Member of the Society for Behavioral Neuroendocrinology, and Jury for the CES Asia Innovation Awards, Diana is the patented inventor of the Hormonal Quotient® (HQ) nominated for the Edison Awards, and the creator of the Derval Color Test® taken by 30+ million people around the world. Harvard Business Review contributor, finalist of the Berry-AMA Prize for most innovative marketing book with “The Right Sensory Mix,” recommended by Philip Kotler, and D&IN Insights Professional of the Year 2026 Award winner agency side, Diana turns fascinating neuroscientific breakthroughs into powerful business frameworks and helped Fortune 500 firms including Sephora, Michelin, Sofitel, Philips, and L’Oréal accelerate their development with a focus on planet and people-friendly products and experiences. Multiplying discoveries, along the way, on the variations in sensory perception among individuals and populations, Diana continuously uses the findings to advance research for a better immune system, hormonal balance, and microbiome. The clinical research Diana initiated together with NIH and OLVG Hospital on the link between taste buds and diabetes opened the way to new prevention avenues to combat chronic diseases. Clinical Professor at Donghua University in Shanghai, Diana Derval is regularly featured in the media, conferences (TEDx Talks, IFA, CES), and corporate seminars, and is known for delivering memorable MasterClasses even virtually—partly because of the cool purple hat and great sense of humor. Diana’s favorite topics are Senses and Sensors, Hormones and Preferences, Microbiome and Behavior, AI and neuroscience, and anything that touches on Innovation.
Prof. Diana Derval, PhD
DervalResearch
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