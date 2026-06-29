Air & Surface Disinfection Highlights Mold Remediation and Water Damage Restoration Services in Tampa Bay

Visible mold growth inside a property after moisture intrusion and water damage, highlighting the need for professional mold remediation.

Air & Surface Disinfection helps homeowners, businesses, and property managers respond to water damage and mold concerns throughout the Tampa Bay area.

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Air & Surface Disinfection (ASD) is highlighting its focused Mold Remediation and Water Damage Restoration services for residential and commercial properties throughout Tampa, St. Petersburg, Clearwater, and the entire Tampa Bay area.Air & Surface Disinfection is a State Licensed Mold Contractor, MRSR2144, and an EPA RRP Lead Certified Firm, NAT-96177-4. These credentials support the company’s mold remediation and water damage restoration work for residential and commercial properties throughout Tampa Bay.Water damage can happen quickly after a plumbing leak, appliance failure, storm, flood, roof leak, window leak, or other moisture intrusion. When water is not addressed properly, it can damage building materials and create conditions where mold may grow behind walls, under flooring, near baseboards, inside ceilings, and in other hidden areas.Air & Surface Disinfection helps property owners respond to these issues with professional water damage assessment, drying, cleanup, and restoration support. ASD works with homeowners, business owners, and property managers to help identify affected areas, reduce further damage, and support a safer indoor environment after a water damage event.ASD’s Water Damage Restoration services are designed for homes and businesses affected by leaks, flooding, storm-related water intrusion, plumbing failures, and other water-related damage. Fast response and proper drying can help reduce the risk of additional property damage and mold growth.Mold concerns are common in Florida because of the region’s humidity, storms, heavy rain, and moisture-prone conditions. Mold may appear as visible discoloration, but it may also be hidden behind walls, under flooring, inside cabinets, near windows, or around areas where water damage has occurred.Air & Surface Disinfection provides Mold Remediation services for visible mold, suspected hidden mold, musty odors, and mold concerns related to water damage. ASD focuses on addressing affected areas, helping reduce mold contamination, and supporting healthier indoor conditions.“At Air & Surface Disinfection, our goal is to help property owners through stressful water damage and mold situations with clear guidance, professional service, and the right restoration plan,” said Kevin Renner of Air & Surface Disinfection. “Whether someone is dealing with flooding, a plumbing leak, visible mold, or moisture damage, ASD is here to help.”Water damage and mold can affect walls, floors, ceilings, drywall, baseboards, cabinets, and other building materials. Acting quickly can help limit the extent of the damage and reduce the chance of a smaller moisture issue becoming a larger mold remediation or restoration project.For homeowners, business owners, and property managers, having access to a local restoration team can be especially important after water damage is discovered. ASD serves the Tampa Bay area with a focus on helping property owners respond quickly, understand the next steps, and move forward with a restoration plan that addresses both water damage and mold concerns.About Air & Surface DisinfectionAir & Surface Disinfection provides Mold Remediation and Water Damage Restoration services for residential and commercial properties throughout Tampa, St. Petersburg, Clearwater, and the entire Tampa Bay area. ASD helps property owners respond to water damage, moisture intrusion, visible mold, suspected hidden mold, and/or related indoor environmental concerns.Air & Surface Disinfection is equipped with the knowledge and expertise required for Fine Particle Mitigation. Fine Particle Mitigation is needed to remove Mycotoxins throughout Indoor Environments and provide an ERMI level of cleaning needed for mold sensitized individuals, or anyone suffering from Chronic Inflammatory Disease.Air & Surface Disinfection is also one of the few mold remediation companies to provide every customer with a 3rd Party Post Mold Remediation Verification Guarantee and maintain a 5 Star and A+ Rating with Google, Angie’s List, Yelp, and the Better Business Bureau.To request Mold Remediation, Water Damage Restoration, or related restoration support, contact Air & Surface Disinfection or call 813-313-9801.

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