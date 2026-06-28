NEWS RELEASE  FROM THE OFFICE OF EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT  

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Contact: Joint Information Center, eoc.pio@seattle.gov | (206) 233-5072

Joint Information Center is now open

Seattle, June 28, 2026 – The City of Seattle activated its Joint Information Center at 10:30 a.m. to support operations related to the Pride Parade. Public information officers are available to answer media inquiries at (206) 233-5072 or eoc.pio@seattle.gov.

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