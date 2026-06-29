CitizenPass Launches Free Bilingual App for Canadian Citizenship Test

citizenpass

Free bilingual platform helps Canadian newcomers prepare for the Discover Canada test — available on web, iOS, and Android. No registration required.

CitizenPass.ca was built to fill a real gap — a free, bilingual tool that reflects the true experience of the Canadian citizenship test, for every newcomer who needs it.” — Youness Haji, Founder, CitizenPass.ca

CHAMBLY, QC, CANADA, June 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CHAMBLY, Quebec, Canada — Since Bill C-3, An Act to Amend the Citizenship Act, came into force on December 15, 2025, Canada has been navigating one of the most significant expansions of its citizenship framework in decades. The legislation, which received Royal Assent on November 20, 2025, removed the long-standing first-generation limit on citizenship by descent, opening a path to Canadian citizenship for hundreds of thousands of individuals worldwide who were previously excluded. As application volumes at Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) continue to climb, a new digital platform is stepping in to make the citizenship knowledge test more accessible for everyone who needs it.CitizenPass.ca is a free, bilingual Canadian citizenship test preparation application designed to help permanent residents and newly eligible Canadians study for the official Discover Canada knowledge test with confidence. Available in both English and French, the platform provides users with access to a comprehensive bank of practice questions that closely mirrors the content and format of the real IRCC citizenship examination."With Bill C-3 now in effect, the number of people working toward Canadian citizenship has grown considerably. Many of these individuals are navigating the process for the first time, often without access to affordable preparation resources. CitizenPass.ca was built to fill that gap — a serious, free, and bilingual tool that reflects the real experience of the citizenship test."— Youness Haji, Founder, CitizenPass.caWhy This Matters NowBefore Bill C-3, Canadian citizenship by descent was limited to the first generation born outside Canada. That restriction was struck down as unconstitutional by the Ontario Superior Court of Justice in December 2023, and Parliament responded by passing Bill C-3 in 2025. The new framework restores citizenship to individuals born abroad to Canadian parents who were themselves born outside Canada — long referred to as Lost Canadians.For permanent residents, the Discover Canada knowledge test covers Canadian history, values, institutions, and the rights and responsibilities of citizenship. Preparation materials have historically been fragmented, expensive, or available only in English. CitizenPass.ca addresses this directly by offering a structured, mobile-friendly, and fully bilingual study experience at no cost.Platform FeaturesUsers can practice with questions drawn from all areas of the official Discover Canada study guide, track their progress, and choose to work in either English or French at any point. The platform is fully responsive and optimized for mobile devices, recognizing that many users prefer to study on the go.The application does not require registration to begin practicing. A freemium model is also in development, offering additional advanced features for users who wish to go deeper in their preparation."Canada's bilingual identity is not symbolic — it is constitutional. A citizenship preparation tool that exists only in English is, by definition, incomplete. We built CitizenPass.ca in both official languages from the ground up, because the people preparing for this test deserve nothing less."— Youness Haji, Founder, CitizenPass.caAvailabilityCitizenPass.ca is available now, free of charge, at CitizenPass — accessible from any browser on desktop or mobile, with no download or account required. The CitizenPass mobile app is also available on iOS Download on the App Store (App Store) and Android Download on Google Play (Google Play).About CitizenPass.caCitizenPass.ca is a free bilingual Canadian citizenship test preparation platform serving permanent residents and prospective citizens across Canada. Available on web, iOS, and Android, it is built and operated by Chambly, Quebec-based entrepreneur Youness Haji. CitizenPass.ca is not affiliated with IRCC or the Government of Canada.Media ContactYouness HajiFounder, CitizenPass.caChambly, Quebec, CanadaEmail: contact@liaweb.caWebsite: www.citizenpass.ca

Welcome to CitizenPass — Pass Your Canadian Citizenship Test (Free Study Guide)

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