Corset Wholesale Ltd. Launches :Private Reserve Collection —A New Era of Exclusive,Interest-Driven Fashion Manufacturing

A celestial-inspired gothic overbust corset featuring an exclusive constellation print, sweetheart neckline, mesh side panels, and matching layered skirt. Designed and manufactured by Corset Wholesale Ltd. Elegant black satin corset dress with structured cups and sculpted silhouette, photographed in a luxury interior. A signature design from the Luxe Noir India collection.

Corset Wholesale Ltd. introduces an exclusive collection where customer interest determines production while preserving design exclusivity.

Great designs deserve exclusivity. The Private Reserve Collection gives brands early access to new concepts while helping us produce only what the market truly wants.” — Suman Bharti, Founder, Corset Wholesale Ltd.

GURGAON, HARYANA, INDIA, June 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gurugram, India – June 2026 — Corset Wholesale Ltd., one of the world's leading factory-direct corsetry manufacturers, today announced the launch of its Private Reserve Collection, an innovative product development platform designed to give fashion brands exclusive early access to new corset designs before they enter production.Unlike traditional wholesale catalogues where every design is immediately available for purchase, the Private Reserve Collection introduces a more selective approach. Newly developed designs are presented exclusively to registered wholesale customers, allowing brands to express interest in styles before manufacturing begins.The initiative is built around a simple philosophy: great designs should remain exclusive—not become instantly available to everyone.Each design in the Private Reserve Collection is offered to only a limited number of interested customers. Customer interest helps Corset Wholesale Ltd. identify which styles deserve production while protecting the originality and commercial value of new designs."Our customers are constantly looking for something unique that their competitors don't already have," said Suman Bharti, Founder of Corset Wholesale Ltd. "The Private Reserve Collection gives brands the opportunity to discover our latest creations early, while helping us make smarter production decisions based on genuine market demand rather than speculation."By manufacturing only the designs that generate real interest, the company expects to reduce unnecessary inventory, accelerate product development, and deliver collections that better reflect current market demand.Key Benefits of the Private Reserve CollectionExclusive early access to newly designed corsetsLimited customer access to help preserve design originalityInterest-driven production based on real market demandFaster introduction of commercially proven stylesReduced overproduction and more sustainable manufacturingIdeal for boutiques, wholesalers, and private label brands seeking distinctive collectionsCorset Wholesale Ltd. believes the new platform represents the future of fashion manufacturing—where customer insight, exclusivity, and responsible production work together to create stronger collections.Operating since 2005, Corset Wholesale Ltd. has supplied premium corsets to more than 320 fashion businesses across 32+ countries. The company specializes in factory-direct manufacturing, private label development, OEM production, low minimum order quantities, and Duty Paid (DDP) worldwide delivery.The Private Reserve Collection is now available exclusively to registered wholesale customers.Explore the collection:About Corset Wholesale Ltd.Founded in 2005, Corset Wholesale Ltd. is a factory-owned corsetry manufacturer based in India, supplying premium corsets, corset dresses, historical-inspired fashion, gothic apparel, and private label collections to brands, boutiques, wholesalers, and online retailers worldwide. With over two decades of manufacturing expertise and customers in more than 32 countries, the company provides end-to-end design development, production, and global DDP delivery directly from its factory.Media ContactCorset Wholesale Ltd.Plot-342, Udyog Vihar, Phase-6, Sector-37Gurugram-122001, Haryana, IndiaEmail: help@corsetwholesale.comWebsite: https://www.corsetwholesale.com

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