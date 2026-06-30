DisplayRide Opens RoadData.AI to Partners: Millions of Miles of Real-World Driving, Structured for Physical AI

Built in the NVIDIA ecosystem & aligned to NVIDIA Cosmos, it pairs real-world commercial-driving data with synthetic cases for autonomous & physical-AI systems

The same data that makes roads safer today is the data that will teach machines to drive tomorrow,” — Abdul Kasim, CEO, DisplayRide Inc.

MILPITAS, CA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- DisplayRide Inc. today announced that RoadData.AI — its road-intelligence platform built on millions of miles of first-party, anonymized commercial-driving data — is now open for partner access, with sample datasets available to teams training physical-AI and autonomous systems.As AI moves from language into the physical world, the bottleneck is no longer models — it’s data. RoadData.AI captures continuous, real-world driving across some of the country’s densest and most complex environments, and structures every moment around DisplayRide’s proprietary C³O framework (Cognition, Context, Outcome) — recording not just what happened on the road, but why, and what came of it. These are the rich, real-world edge cases that synthetic data alone can’t reach.A member of the NVIDIA Inception program for cutting-edge startups, DisplayRide has aligned RoadData.AI’s data format and collection pipeline to NVIDIA Cosmos , the open frontier world foundation models platform for physical AI. DisplayRide uses Cosmos to generate synthetic variations of rare, real-world edge cases — multiplying its hardest real scenarios into the volume and diversity that physical-AI systems need to generalize safely.“The same data that makes roads safer today is the data that will teach machines to drive tomorrow,” said Abdul Kasim, CEO of DisplayRide Inc. “We set out to build one of the largest road-intelligence layers for physical AI. It’s real, it’s running, and today we’re opening it up.”“Most driving datasets tell you what a vehicle did; they rarely tell you why, or what happened next,” said Navin Jethani, CTO of DisplayRide Inc. “That’s the gap C³O was built to close. By structuring every event around Cognition, Context, and Outcome — and using NVIDIA Cosmos to synthesize the long-tail variations around each real one — we turn raw miles into machine-readable reasoning. Teams can train against real-world complexity instead of approximating it.”Partners can now request sample datasets to evaluate RoadData.AI against their own pipelines, with structured, anonymized scenarios spanning dense urban, suburban, and highway environments. Beyond autonomy, the platform serves public safety, insurance, mapping, and city-planning use cases — built on a business that has already proven its commercial value in the field.About DisplayRide Inc.DisplayRide builds road-intelligence infrastructure for the physical-AI era. Through the RoadData.AI platform, the company transforms millions of miles of public, first-party, anonymized commercial-driving data into structured, real-world datasets. It pairs them with synthetic edge cases to help make roads safer today and teach autonomous systems to drive tomorrow. DisplayRide is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

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