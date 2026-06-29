STARRS Invites Public to Colorado Springs Premiere of Duty to Disobey Documentary and Live Panel Discussion June 30

MEDIA ADVISORY: Attending media will be provided with available seats. Contact: Pam Long. 303-895-0498. Email: mil.pam.long@childrenshealthdefense.org

"Colorado Springs is home to one of the nation's largest military communities, making this an especially important opportunity for veterans, active-duty personnel and citizens to learn more” — Retired Col. Ron Scott, USAF, President and CEO of STARRS.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Stand Together Against Racism and Radicalism in the Services ( STARRS ) is inviting military members, veterans, families and the public to attend the Colorado Springs screening of the new documentary, Duty to Disobey, on Tuesday, June 30, followed by a live question-and-answer panel featuring STARRS leaders and representatives.The documentary examines the impact of the Department of Defense's COVID-19 vaccine mandate on U.S. servicemembers and explores the legal, medical and personal consequences experienced by thousands of military personnel.The Colorado Springs showing begins at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 30, at AMC Chapel Hills 13, 1710 Briargate Blvd.The invited public must buy their tickets online at https://dutytodisobeyfilm.com prior to the event. The public cannot buy tickets via AMC, nor can the D2D film hosts accept cash.Immediately following the film, attendees are invited to remain for a special STARRS panel discussion and audience Q&A. Panelists will discuss the mission of STARRS, the organization's recent advocacy efforts on Capitol Hill and at the Pentagon, and their perspectives on the documentary. Audience members will have an opportunity to ask questions and engage directly with STARRS leadership."Colorado Springs is home to one of the nation's largest military communities, making this an especially important opportunity for veterans, active-duty personnel and citizens to learn more about this significant chapter in our military's recent history," said retired Col. Ron Scott, USAF, President and CEO of STARRS.Pam Long, host of the Colorado Springs screening, said the discussion following the documentary will provide attendees with a unique opportunity to engage directly with STARRS leadership. Long is director of the Children's Health Defense Military Chapter. She is a graduate of USMA at West Point and is an Army Veteran of the Medical Service Corps. She served as a medical intelligence officer for NATO Stabilization Forces."The documentary tells an important story, but the conversation doesn't end when the credits roll," Long said. "The panel will give attendees the opportunity to hear directly from STARRS leaders about their mission, our advocacy efforts in Washington, D.C., and our response to the issues presented in the film. We encourage everyone to stay afterward for what promises to be a thoughtful and informative discussion."Earlier this month, members of STARRS and the MacArthur Society attended a congressional screening of Duty to Disobey in Washington, D.C., hosted by U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson. The screening included STARRS Chairman of the Board Maj. Gen. Bentley Rayburn, USAF (Ret.); Vice Chairman Brig. Gen. Mick Zais, USA (Ret.); and Executive Vice President and General Counsel Mike Rose, JD/MBA, a retired South Carolina state senator and Air Force veteran.Rose described the documentary as an educational resource for the public."This film is very educational, especially for those largely uninformed, describing the history of the anthrax and COVID vaccines, the nature of the illegalities pertaining to them, the harms caused to service members by them, and remedies, sought and given," Rose said.Tickets are selling quickly for screenings across the country. Organizers encourage attendees to purchase tickets in advance and remain after the film for the live discussion.Colorado Springs Screening and Q&ATuesday, June 30, 2026Film: 7:00 p.m.Live STARRS Panel Discussion and Audience Q&A: Immediately following the filmAMC Chapel Hills 131710 Briargate Blvd.Colorado Springs, CO 80920MEDIA ADVISORY: Attending media will be provided with available seats. Contact: Pam Long. 303-895-0498. Email: mil.pam.long@childrenshealthdefense.orgAbout STARRSStand Together Against Racism and Radicalism in the Services (STARRS) is a nonprofit organization comprised of veterans, active-duty service members, military families, and civilians dedicated to promoting military readiness, preserving a merit-based military, defending constitutional principles, and supporting America's all-volunteer Armed Forces. STARRS also advocates for service members, veterans, and military families through education, public policy engagement, and outreach. Learn more at www.starrs.us

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