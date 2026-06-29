North American Cricket Club Launches LUV Cricket Digital Division to Power Fan Engagement Across Professional Cricket

New Digital Infrastructure Will Integrate Live Streaming, Ticketing, Podcasts, Fan Engagement, Rewards, Gamification and Commerce into One Unified Platform

NACC isn't just building a league, we're building a sports technology and media company.” — Nick Corso, League Commissioner

DE, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The North American Cricket Club (NACC) and the Premier Cricket League (PCL) today announced the formation of the LUV Cricket Digital Division, a strategic digital infrastructure designed to become the technology backbone of the organization's growing professional cricket ecosystem.Far more than a streaming application, LUV Cricket will serve as NACC's integrated digital platform, bringing together live game broadcasts, ticketing, fan engagement, podcasts, gamification, rewards, commerce, data analytics and interactive experiences into a single destination for cricket fans across North America and beyond. We believe the future of professional sports belongs to organizations that own the direct relationship with their fans”, said Nick Corso, Commissioner and Co-Founder of the North American Cricket Club and the Premier Cricket League.The platform was developed to deliver a seamless digital experience before, during and after every match, enabling fans to watch games live, purchase tickets, participate in real-time interactive features, earn rewards, access exclusive content, engage with sponsors and become active participants in the growth of professional cricket.A key advantage of the platform is its connection to an existing digital distribution network providing access to more than 3 million platform users, creating an immediate opportunity to introduce cricket programming, live events and digital experiences to a substantial audience while accelerating subscriber acquisition and fan engagement."LUV Cricket is not simply another app. It is the gateway to a digital infrastructure that will connect every part of the NACC ecosystem—from our fans and athletes to our team owners, sponsors and media partners. Our vision was to create one destination where fans can become part of the sport's continued growth – and that vision is here!" said Corso.The LUV Cricket Digital Division will integrate:• Live game streaming• Digital ticketing• Original podcasts and exclusive programming• Interactive game-day fan engagement• Gamification and predictive contests• Fan rewards and loyalty programs• Merchandise and digital commerce• Sponsor activations• Data analytics and personalized fan experiences• Push notifications and direct communications• Community and social engagement featuresThe launch of the LUV Cricket Digital Division represents another milestone in NACC's strategy of building a fully integrated professional sports enterprise. As the official digital platform of NACC, LUV Cricket is expected to support every aspect of the league's professional men's and women's competitions while creating new opportunities for sponsors, advertisers and strategic partners to engage directly with fans."What we have just implemented is one of the most connected fan experiences in all of professional sports. LUV Cricket was built to create multiple long-term revenue opportunities that strengthen the entire NACC ecosystem,” Corso added. For team owners : Team owners are buying into a league with its own integrated digital platform.For sponsors: Sponsors can engage fans before, during, and after every game through one ecosystem.For media partners: Already in existence there is a direct-to-consumer digital platform that complements traditional distribution.For investors: NACC isn't just building a league, we're building a sports technology and media company.Additional product features, launch milestones and strategic partnerships for the LUV Cricket Digital Division will be announced in the coming months.About the North American Cricket Club (NACC)The North American Cricket Club (NACC) is developing a professional men's and women's cricket league designed specifically for the North American market. Through professional competition, youth development, digital innovation and strategic partnerships, NACC is building an integrated ecosystem to accelerate the growth of cricket leading into and beyond the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games.

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