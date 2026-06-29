Soane Materials Launches Flushable Wet Wipes Platform Solving Wet Strength and Dispersibility in the Same Product

New licensable platform delivers wet strength, rapid dispersibility, and regulatory readiness on existing production lines with no capital retrofit required

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Soane Materials , the leading regenerative materials innovation and IP licensing company, today announced the commercial launch of SoaneCleanTM Wet Wipes , a licensable flushable wet wipes technology platform that resolves what has been the category's defining unsolved problem: delivering superior wet strength and rapid dispersibility in the same product, on existing manufacturing infrastructure, without reformulation risk or capital investment. The SoaneClean Wet Wipes license gives nonwoven manufacturers, private-label producers, and brand owners access to a performance-validated technology platform designed for compatibility with existing wetlaid manufacturing infrastructure, with no capital retrofit required for licensing partners.The flushable wipes category has long been defined by a fundamental materials conflict: wet strength and dispersibility are, by their nature, competing properties. Maintaining structural integrity through extended wet storage and the mechanical demands of end use has historically been tackled through mechanical means that compromise either strength or flushability, or the use of synthetic binders that are now drawing significant regulatory scrutiny under evolving frameworks across key global markets. Reformulating or otherwise resolving this dilemma carries the burden of extended development timelines, capital investment, and uncertain success that creates meaningful strain throughout the value chain.This tension has shaped product development across the category for years. Prior attempts to reconcile it have required accepting performance trade-offs at some point in the value chain, whether in shelf life, user experience, or compliance posture. SoaneClean Wet Wipes was developed specifically to resolve this conflict. Through a proprietary approach to material engineering, the licensable technology delivers the wet strength required for performance and shelf stability alongside the dispersibility profile demanded by regulators and municipal water authorities, without compromise to either. SoaneClean Wet Wipes has demonstrated through early testing the capability to meet the performance and compliance demands the industry has been unable to resolve with existing approaches.SoaneClean Wet Wipes: Product Advantages* Dispersibility Performance: Passes EDANA GD4 dispersibility testing. Complete fiber disintegration in under 10 minutes per testing conducted against EDANA FG502.R1(18), versus 30 to 40 minutes for leading commercial MTT products under equivalent conditions.* Wet Strength: Proprietary cellulose-based binder system delivers enhanced and consistent wet strength to wetlaid nonwovens, outperforming leading commercial MTT comparators at higher SoaneAdds levels.* No Capital Retrofit Required: Designed for compatibility with existing wetlaid manufacturing lines with no capital investment required. Line trials are conducted with each new licensing partner upon onboarding.* Proven Stability: Wet strength and dispersibility performance demonstrated stable results after 30 days at 50 degrees C in accelerated aging tests conducted on the wet substrate.* GRAS Ingredient Profile: All ingredients are Generally Recognized as Safe (GRAS). Bio-sourced inputs available through established global supply chains, with no single-source dependency.* Cellulose-Based Formulation: Built on a cellulose-based binder system using bio-sourced inputs. Formulated without synthetic plastic binders.* Tunable to Specification: Fiber density, substrate construction, thickness, carrying capacity, and dispersion timing adjustable to meet specific cost, performance, and compliance targets across a range of wipe applications.Built on Soane's proprietary SoMatrix Core platform, SoaneClean Wet Wipes uses a cellulose-based binder system that delivers consistent wet strength while enabling complete fiber disintegration in under 10 minutes in dispersibility testing (conducted against EDANA FG502.R1(18)). By comparison, leading commercial alternatives tested under equivalent conditions required 30 to 40 minutes. The technology passes industry standard dispersibility testing and has demonstrated stable performance through 30-day accelerated aging at 50 degrees C. Designed for compatibility with existing wetlaid manufacturing lines with no capital investment required.The platform is structured as a licensing program, giving nonwoven manufacturers, private-label producers, and brand owners access to a technology that is already performance-validated and manufacturing-ready."Manufacturers are not looking for a sustainability story. They are looking for a solution that works on their line, passes the protocols, and holds up under regulatory scrutiny," said Leo Kasehagen , president and chief operating officer of Soane Materials. "SoaneClean Wet Wipes does it all. It disintegrates in under 10 minutes. It is designed to run on existing wetlaid lines. It surpasses industry standard dispersibility testing. At a moment when compliance windows are closing from multiple directions at once, that combination is what the market needs now."The timing is not incidental. The WIPPES Act passed the U.S. House in 2025 and the U.S. Senate by unanimous consent in March 2026 and is now in reconciliation moving toward final passage, establishing federal dispersibility and labeling standards for the first time. Seven states have already enacted Do Not Flush labeling laws. The EU Single-Use Plastics Directive is reshaping ingredient and end-of-use obligations across European markets. And non-dispersible wipes cost North American wastewater infrastructure an estimated $100 million or more annually in remediation.In a global wipes market valued at approximately $24 billion, with North America representing roughly $10 billion and projected growth of five to six percent annually through 2034, the cost of inaction for manufacturers is rising on every front simultaneously.Licensing conversations are now open. For more information, visit www.soanematerials.com ###About Soane MaterialsSoane Materials, headquartered in Miami, Florida, is the leading regenerative materials innovation and IP licensing company working passionately in the development of bio-based and biodegradable materials designed to replace plastics and petrochemicals in various consumer and industrial applications. By integrating advanced material science with scalable manufacturing processes, Soane Materials delivers high-performance solutions for industries seeking sustainable alternatives. For more information on Soane Materials, please visit www.soanematerials.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.