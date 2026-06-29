Movie Reviews and More Delivers Red Carpet Coverage from Opening Night at 12th Annual Film Festival in Bentonville

Geena Davis on the red carpet during Opening Night of the 2026 Bentonville Film Festival in Bentonville, Arkansas. Photo by Brian Weaver | @meredithcorningpr (L-R) Howard Wiggins, Carol Register, and Brian Sebastian of Movie Reviews and More, along with Meredith Corning and Brian Weaver of Dreamweaverarts Magazine, on site at the Bentonville Film Festival in Bentonville, Arkansas. Photo | @meredithcorningpr Kevin Bacon, Kyra Sedgwick, and Geena Davis on the red carpet during Opening Night of the 2026 Bentonville Film Festival in Bentonville, Arkansas. Photo by Brian Weaver | @meredithcorningpr Movie Reviews and More co-host Carol Register and Brian Sebastian produce the show's live Tuesday broadcast on location at the Bentonville Film Festival. Photo by Brian Weaver | @meredithcorningpr Meredith Corning with RADIANT by Sofia Milos' Fountain of Youth cream during Opening Night red carpet activations at the 2026 Bentonville Film Festival in Bentonville, Arkansas. Photo by Brian Weaver | @meredithcorningpr

Brian Sebastian and the Movie Reviews and More team cover the opening night red carpet in Bentonville featuring an interview with Geena Davis.

...there were no movie theaters twelve years ago. So we were showing films in churches and high schools, and we even brought in these tractor trailers that turned into movie theaters.” — Geena Davis

BENTONVILLE, AR, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Movie Reviews and More was on the ground during Opening Night of the 12th Annual Bentonville Film Festival on June 16, 2026, in Bentonville, Arkansas. Host Brian Sebastian, alongside co-hosts Carol Register and Howard Wiggins, covered the red carpet premiere of Family Movie, the festival's Opening Night selection starring and co-directed by real-life couple Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick.

The horror-comedy, which also stars the couple's children Sosie Bacon and Travis Bacon, follows a filmmaking family whose low-budget slasher production turns into a real-life nightmare. Bacon and Sedgwick participated in a moderated conversation following the screening.

Bentonville Film Festival co-founder and Oscar winner Geena Davis was also in attendance for Opening Night festivities.

On the red carpet, Movie Reviews and More conducted an interview with Davis, reflecting on the festival's twelve-year journey. "We got this idea, we were going to launch a film festival here twelve years ago. The only problem being there were no movie theaters twelve years ago," Davis recalled. "So we were showing films in churches and high schools, and we even brought in these tractor trailers that turned into movie theaters. We just pulled ourselves up by the bootstraps, but it's really, it's turned into something magical now."

Davis also addressed the current state of the arts industry. "The arts are suffering, it's definitely true, and yeah, there's a feeling of great concern in my community," she said. "But you know, pendulums swing, things change, and we're very resilient so I think we're all going to be okay."

The Movie Reviews and More team also interviewed filmmakers, actors and creative talent representing additional films featured throughout this year's festival lineup.

While covering the festival, Sebastian and co-host Carol Register also produced Movie Reviews and More's live Tuesday broadcast on location, streaming the weekly show from the festival grounds.

The independent media team also facilitated celebrity gifting on behalf of RADIANT by Sofia Milos, presenting the brand's Fountain of Youth Cream to Geena Davis, Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick during the evening.

"Covering an evening like this is exactly what Movie Reviews and More was built for, getting into the room with people who are doing extraordinary work in film and bringing those conversations to our audience," said Brian Sebastian.

This year's festival, running June 15-21, showcased 34 feature competition films, including five world premieres, with a continued focus on diversity and inclusion both in front of and behind the camera.

Watch the Movie Reviews and More interview with Oscar-winning actress Geena Davis: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LcLL24n1urs

Interview footage from the evening will be featured across the Movie Reviews and More multi-platform network, including K4HD Radio, Talk4Media, iHeartRadio, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube, and more than 100 additional digital and broadcast platforms. Movie Reviews and More broadcasts live every Tuesday at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET.

For media inquiries or partnership opportunities with Movie Reviews and More, contact Meredith Corning PR at https://www.meredithcorningpr.com/moviereviewsandmore.

About Movie Reviews and More

Movie Reviews and More is an independent media platform delivering entertainment interviews and industry coverage since 1993. The show broadcasts live every Tuesday at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET and is available across K4HD Radio, Talk4Media, iHeartRadio, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube, and more than 100 additional digital and broadcast platforms. Recognized by outlets including Hollywood Digest as "Artists Defining Relevance in 2026: Breakout & Rising Media Voices" and ranked #4 on The Hollywood Elites Magazine's "2025 Best TV, Radio Shows & Podcasts," Movie Reviews and More operates under the Dreamweaverarts Organization. For more information, visit www.dreamweaverarts.org and www.youtube.com/moviereviewsnmore. Follow Movie Reviews and More on Instagram: @moviereviewsnmore.

Media Contact:

Meredith Corning

Meredith Corning PR

@meredithcorningpr

https://www.meredithcorningpr.com/moviereviewsandmore

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