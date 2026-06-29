Real Estate Litigators Gain Advantage in Jury Selection Using ExposeIQ JuryFit

ExposeIQ JuryFit

Human-Verified Analysis and Mirror Jury Simulations Help Real Estate Litigators Navigate Complex Property, Development, and Contract Disputes

JuryFit, with its human verification of real estate cases at every stage, helps litigators gain clearer visibility into the juror selection process. ” — Joseph Terp, Co-Founder of ExposeIQ

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Real estate litigation frequently involves intricate issues of property rights, contract interpretation, development disputes, and valuation that can be viewed through widely varying juror perspectives. ExposeIQ ’s JuryFit platform is assisting litigators in approaching jury selection with greater structure and insight.JuryFit, part of ExposeIQ’s LENS trial intelligence suite, evaluates case narratives against 16 juror personality profiles. At every step of the JuryFit process, human verification is applied, from identifying juror personality blends most likely to align with the case theory to qualifying Voir Dire questions. This ensures that insights remain professionally sound and relevant to the specific real estate matter.The platform’s Virtual Mirror Jury ™ feature creates simulations based on the seated jurors’ profiles, allowing teams to test arguments involving land use, contractual obligations, or damages calculations. This preparation can contribute to greater strategic confidence when presenting technical or localized evidence to a panel.“Real estate cases often require jurors to evaluate complex property concepts, financial impacts, and development intentions,” said Joseph Terp, Co-Founder and CEO of ExposeIQ. “JuryFit, with its rigorous human verification at every stage, helps litigators gain clearer visibility into potential panel responses. This supports more informed jury selection and effective mirror jury strategies while preserving the attorney’s strategic judgment.”By mapping how different personality profiles may respond to issues such as zoning disputes, lease interpretations, or construction defects, the tool aids in tailoring Voir Dire strategies to the unique challenges of real estate litigation. Practitioners in this field note that such preparation enhances their ability to assemble panels better equipped to engage with the factual and technical dimensions of property-related cases.The development reflects a broader interest among litigation teams in tools that complement traditional preparation in specialized, high-value practice areas. All platform outputs serve as decision-support resources and require independent review by licensed attorneys. Results vary by matter.About ExposeIQExposeIQ is a real-time litigation intelligence platform developed for high-stakes legal professionals. Its LENS suite assists with jury intelligence and trial preparation. ExposeIQ is a technology company, not a law firm, and does not provide legal advice.

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