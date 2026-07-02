Realty AI Releases National Study Revealing How Canadians Actually Search for Homes

5 Million Real Estate Interactions Flip Common Assumptions About Online Buyer Behavior. Realty AI releases 'The State of Real Estate Conversations.'

The industry treats most website traffic as passive. The data says otherwise.” — Nathan Smith

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Realty AI, the AI-powered conversational platform used across Canadian real estate brokerages and agent websites, recently released The State of Real Estate Conversations. The report draws on more than 5 million interactions and 31,000 structured conversations across 1,000+ cities nationwide. What it found contradicts much of what the industry assumes about online buyers.

1. Most website visitors are not casually browsing. They are ready to act.

The industry treats most website traffic as passive. The data says otherwise:

(1.1) - 36.6% of users were just browsing

(1.2) - 40.5% were actively searching

(1.3) - 22.9% were ready to act

Nearly two-thirds of visitors were already mid-to-late funnel when they started a conversation.

2. Buyers search by street address before they will share their name.

Over 72% of conversations referenced a specific location before any contact was given:

(2.1) - 38.8% cited an exact property address

(2.2) - 33.4% named a specific neighborhood

(2.3) - Only 3.1% searched at a broad city or regional level

Buyers are comparing listings and shortlisting neighborhoods well before filling out a contact form. Traditional lead capture misses this window entirely.

3. Conversations almost never get abandoned.

Form-based real estate lead flows routinely see bounce rates above 50%. Conversational AI produced a very different result:

(3.1) - 74.2% ended in a contact captured or a meeting request

(3.2) - 17.7% paused at the contact step but did not abandon

(3.3) - 8.0% stayed in browse mode

(3.4) - 0.1% abandoned the conversation entirely

Among buyers already in the ready-to-act stage, the conversion rate was 85.3%. Even long-range planners with no near-term urgency converted at 57.1%.

4. A luxury buyer asks the same questions as a first-time buyer.

Inquiry behavior was nearly identical across every budget segment, from under $500k to $1.5M+:

(4.1) - Every segment led with property search (31-36% of conversations)

(4.2) - Followed by pricing questions, property details, and agent contact in roughly the same proportions

(4.3) - The only variation: luxury buyers spent slightly more time on specific property details (22% vs. 18.6% for entry-level)

The implication: the same conversational approach works effectively across every price point.

5. Online conversations predict the market weeks before sales data does.

Realty AI's urgency signals were compared against national transaction records from WOWA.ca. The patterns matched, but conversation data moved first:

(5.1) - Spikes in buyer urgency preceded increases in sale prices and transaction volumes by several weeks

(5.2) - The spring Q2 urgency jump (up 10 percentage points from Q1) aligned with WOWA's later-reported surge in prices and deals

(5.3) - Q4 immediate urgency peaked at 43.1%, forecasting the year-end transaction rebound before it showed in official records

Conversation data functions as a forward indicator of market activity, not a reflection of what already happened.

6. Regional Standouts.

The national picture hides meaningful city-level variation:

(6.1) - Saskatoon recorded 52.6% immediate-urgency rate, the highest in the country.

(6.2) - Regina followed at 51.0%, both well above any major metro.

(6.3) - Toronto had over 76% of inquiries in short or near-term timelines, with only 18% planning long-range.

(6.4) - Nova Scotia was the only market where land ranked as the second most searched property type (17.5%), pointing to strong rural and development demand not seen elsewhere.

(6.5) - British Columbia was the only province where single-family and condo interest were nearly tied (34.5% vs. 32.1%), reflecting how inventory constraints are reshaping buyer expectations.

About the Report:

'The State of Real Estate Conversations' annual report is based on 31,000+ structured conversations tagged using a consistent AI-driven framework covering buyer stage, urgency, inquiry topic, geo-specificity, budget, property type, and outcome. All data was anonymized. The full report is available at www.realty-ai.com.

About Realty AI:

Realty AI is an AI-powered conversational lead capture system built for the Canadian real estate industry. The platform operates across brokerage, team, and agent websites nationwide, engaging consumers as they research properties and connect with licensed professionals.

Turn Website Visitors Into Engaged Leads 24/7

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