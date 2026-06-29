Ingenuity Trading Strengthens Leadership with Appointment of Timothy J. Thedinger as Head of Operations

From Ideation to Seamless Trade Execution

Seasoned Market Infrastructure Leader Joins to Drive Platform Reliability and Client Support as Ingenuity Scales

Operational excellence is a competitive advantage. Ingenuity’s platform deserves ops infrastructure to match, and that’s exactly what I intend to build!” — Timothy J. Thedinger, Head of Operations, Ingenuity Trading Inc

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ingenuity Trading , an AI-native institutional trading platform, announces that technology operations leader Timothy J. Thedinger has joined as Head of Operations. Mr. Thedinger brings nearly two decades of experience across financial market infrastructure, multi-asset platform management, and institutional client support to Ingenuity’s Trading and AI platform. Working alongside Co-Founders Pallav Chhaochhria and Karthik Teki , he will oversee the firm’s operational framework, with a focus on platform management, internal systems compliance, and world-class client support infrastructure.Mr. Thedinger joins Ingenuity following a tenure as Technical Program Analyst at DRW Investments, where he led U.S. and E.U. technical operations and built a new TechOps department from the ground up — defining organizational structures, deploying cross-functional workflows, and authoring operational runbooks. Prior to DRW, he spent over a decade at Cboe Global Markets as Manager of the Futures/Derivatives Trade Desk, directing 24/5 market operations across U.S. Cash Equities, Equity Options, and Futures, with specialized expertise in volatility trading products.Throughout his career, Mr. Thedinger has contributed to several major industry and exchange initiatives. At Cboe, he served in an operational leadership role on the Cboe Futures Exchange ("CFE") during the $3.4 billion merger with Bats Global Markets and played a key role in the Direct Edge technology migration. Working alongside internal teams and market participants, he helped support the successful onboarding and transition of customers throughout both projects. His background includes extensive experience with proprietary API technologies, low-latency trading systems, and high-frequency trading infrastructure used by institutional clients.Mr. Thedinger holds an MBA in International Business from the University of Kansas.“Operational excellence is a competitive advantage. Ingenuity’s platform deserves ops infrastructure to match, and that’s exactly what I intend to build,” said Timothy J. Thedinger.“Tim’s depth across equities, options, and futures — combined with his experience guiding operations through landmark industry transitions — makes him an exceptional addition to the team,” said Karthik Teki, Co-Founder and CEO. “As we scale, having institutional-grade operational leadership is essential to everything we’re building.”“Operations is what keeps the platform performing at the level our clients expect,” said Pallav Chhaochhria, Co-Founder and President. “Tim’s track record — from managing multi-asset platforms through major exchange mergers to building TechOps infrastructure at DRW — is exactly the caliber we need as we grow. We’re thrilled to welcome him.”About Ingenuity TradingIngenuity Trading is a FinTech company redefining institutional execution through a next-generation platform powered by AI Agents and intelligent algorithmic strategies. Built from the ground up as a unified, multi-asset system, Ingenuity eliminates the complexity of fragmented workflows — enabling clients to trade equities, options, futures, FX, and more with consistency, precision, and speed.Founded by Karthik Teki and Pallav Chhaochhria, and guided by industry veterans including Naz Al-Khudairi, Ingenuity brings deep domain expertise to the forefront of trading innovation. The platform combines real-time analytics, AI-driven insights, and ultra-low-latency infrastructure to help buy-side firms optimize execution and reduce costs.Media Contact:Karthik TekiCEO, Ingenuity Trading Inc.LinkedIn: Ingenuity TradingX: @ingenuitytrding

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