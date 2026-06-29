Steve and Gina Merritt to Speak at America’s 250th Anniversary Leadership Summit in Washington, D.C.

Steve and Gina Merritt Steve and Gina Merritt set to Speak at our nations capital 250th Anniversary.

During this event, we’ll be sharing our personal journey as entrepreneurs, the leadership principles that have guided us, and the lessons we’ve learned while building businesses over the years.” — Steve & Gina Merritt

WASHINGTON, DC, DC, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Celebrating nearly four decades of entrepreneurial success, renowned business leaders Steve and Gina Merritt have been announced as featured speakers at America’s 250th Anniversary Summit and Black-Tie Soiree, taking place June 30–July 1, 2026, in Washington, D.C.Hosted by America’s Future, the exclusive two-day leadership experience will bring together nationally recognized speakers, business leaders, media personalities, and public figures for discussions centered on leadership, entrepreneurship, innovation, faith, freedom, technology, health, finance, and America’s future. The summit will feature keynote presentations, fireside conversations, networking opportunities, and a formal black-tie gala honoring the nation’s historic 250th anniversary.For Steve and Gina Merritt, the invitation represents both a professional milestone and an opportunity to inspire the next generation of entrepreneurs. “For nearly 40 years, we’ve had the privilege of building our careers as entrepreneurs,” they shared. “During this special event, we’ll be sharing our personal journey as entrepreneurs, the leadership principles that have guided us, and the lessons we’ve learned while building businesses over the years.”The event comes as Americans gather in the nation’s capital to commemorate the country’s 250th anniversary, marking one of the most significant milestones in United States history. Washington, D.C., is serving as a centerpiece for nationwide celebrations honoring America’s past while looking ahead to its future.Entrepreneurs, business owners, aspiring leaders, and individuals seeking inspiration are invited to attend this once-in-a-lifetime experience. “Whether you’re building a business, leading a team, or simply looking for inspiration to pursue your dreams, we’d love for you to join us for this unforgettable celebration,” they said.Tickets for the America’s 250th Anniversary Summit and Black-Tie Soiree are available now. For event information and reservations, visit:https:// www.americasfuture.net/americas-250th-anniversary-dc-2-day-experience/ About the EventAmerica’s 250th Anniversary Summit and Black-Tie Soiree is a two-day leadership gathering in Washington, D.C., featuring influential voices from business, media, public service, and entrepreneurship. The event celebrates America’s 250th anniversary while fostering conversations about leadership, innovation, opportunity, and the future of the nation.About Steve and Gina MerrittSteve and Gina Merritt have more than four decades of entrepreneurial and leadership experience. Throughout their careers, they have been involved in leadership development initiatives, mentorship programs, community-building efforts, and educational environments focused on communication, personal development, organizational leadership, and service.About This Is It TeamTHIS IS IT Team is a leadership-focused community that emphasizes mentorship, personal development, collaboration, and service. Through events, training initiatives, and community activities, members are encouraged to develop leadership skills, build meaningful relationships, and contribute positively to the lives of others.DisclosureThe views expressed in this release reflect the personal beliefs, experiences, and opinions of Steve and Gina Merritt. Individual experiences will vary. No claims are being made regarding specific personal, professional, financial, or spiritual outcomes.

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