Phoenix Motor Inc. Expands AI Infra Portfolio with Launch of EdisonFuture AI PowerPod™ Modular AI Platform

Rapidly Deployable AI Compute, Power, and Cooling Solution Designed for Enterprise AI, Robotics, Industrial Intelligence, and Edge AI Deployments

ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Phoenix Motor Inc. (OTC: PEVM), through its EdisonFuture subsidiary, today announced the launch of the EdisonFuture AI PowerPod™, a modular AI infrastructure platform that integrates AI compute, power management, cooling, networking, and intelligent controls into a rapidly deployable solution for enterprises, government agencies, robotics developers, manufacturers, and AI innovators.The launch of AI PowerPod™ further expands Phoenix Motor’s integrated AI infrastructure portfolio, which now includes modular AI compute systems, energy storage platforms, distributed power solutions, and AI campus infrastructure. Together with the recently announced GridStor™ and AI Power Campus™ platforms, AI PowerPod™ represents another key component of the Company’s long-term strategy to develop an integrated AI infrastructure ecosystem.According to industry analysts, global investment in AI infrastructure is expected to reach hundreds of billions of dollars annually over the coming decade, creating increasing demand for rapidly deployable, energy-efficient AI computing solutions. The EdisonFuture AI PowerPod™ platform is designed to address this growing market by reducing traditional AI infrastructure deployment timelines from years to as little as 60 to 120 days, enabling organizations to deploy AI workloads closer to where data is generated and consumed.“We believe the next generation of AI infrastructure will require the convergence of compute, power, cooling, and intelligent energy management,” said Denton Peng, Chief Executive Officer of Phoenix Motor Inc.“The EdisonFuture AI PowerPod™ platform enables organizations to deploy AI infrastructure significantly faster than traditional data center development cycles. Together with our GridStor™ energy storage platform and AI Power Campus™ solutions, we are building an integrated AI infrastructure ecosystem designed to support the rapidly growing demand for AI computing.” EdisonFuture AI PowerPod™ is designed to enable organizations to deploy AI infrastructure in months rather than years.AI PowerPod™ is designed to serve a broad range of industries, including:• Enterprise AI• Manufacturing• Robotics• Fleet Management• Defense & Government• Healthcare• Telecommunications• Edge Computing• Autonomous Mobility• Industrial AI FactoriesEdisonFuture’s AI infrastructure strategy is centered on the development of an integrated ecosystem that combines:• AI PowerPod™ — Modular AI Compute Infrastructure• GridStor™ — Energy Storage Systems• AI Power Campus™ — Large-Scale AI Infrastructure Campuses• Distributed Energy Solutions• Intelligent Mobility Systems• Robotics InfrastructureTogether, these platforms are designed to support AI deployments ranging from edge inference applications to multi-megawatt AI campuses.About EdisonFutureEdisonFuture develops intelligent energy and mobility solutions designed for the next generation of infrastructure. The company focuses on AI infrastructure power systems, distributed energy resources, sustainable transportation technologies, and advanced industrial solutions.For more information, visit:About Phoenix Motor Inc.Phoenix Motor Inc. (OTC: PEVM) is a technology-driven company focused on three strategic growth pillars:• Intelligent Transportation• AI Infrastructure• Sustainable EnergyThrough its subsidiaries, including PhoenixEV, Phoenix Motorcars, EdisonFuture, and Phoenix Motor AI, the Company develops technologies that support the future of transportation, energy, and artificial intelligence infrastructure.Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release contains forward-looking statements, as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that involve significant risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can be identified through the use of words such as "may," "might," "will," "intend," "should," "could," "can," "would," "continue," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "predict," "outlook," "potential," "plan," "seek," and similar expressions and variations or the negatives of these terms or other comparable terminology. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect the Company's current expectations and speak only as of the date of this release. Actual results may differ materially from the Company's current expectations depending upon a number of factors. These risk factors include, among others, those related to our ability to raise additional capital necessary to grow our business, operations and business and financial performance, our ability to grow demand for our products and revenue, our ability to become profitable, our ability to have access to an adequate supply of parts and materials and other critical components for our vehicles on the timeline we expect, the coronavirus (COVID-19) and the effects of the outbreak and actions taken in connection therewith, adverse changes in general economic and market conditions, competitive factors including but not limited to pricing pressures and new product introductions, uncertainty of customer acceptance of new product offerings and market changes, risks associated with managing the growth of the business, and those other risks and uncertainties that are described in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's annual report filed on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any responsibility to revise or update any forward-looking statements.Contact:For More InformationPhoenix Motor Inc.EdisonFuture AIInvestor RelationsIR@phoenixmotor.ai

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