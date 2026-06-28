“MACAO 2026”Art Day: Release of New "Macao Street Art" Philatelic Products

MACAU, June 28 - Postage stamps are far more than mere tokens of postage; they are artistic vehicles and cultural microcosms on a miniature canvas. To highlight this, the Macao 2026 Specialized World Stamp Exhibition designated 28 June as the “Art Day,” showcasing the dynamic synergy where traditional philately meets contemporary art.

The Organizing Committee meticulously planned three specialized seminars: Mr. Zhao Qiang, from the Royal Philatelic Society London, delivered a speech on "The Earliest Foreign Post Office in China", offering an in-depth analysis of modern postal history; Mr. Ung Chi Hong, member of Macao Philatelic Association, spoke on "Sparking Youth Interest in Philately", exploring how to preserve and pass on stamp collecting in the modern era; and the local artist and stamp designer, Mr. Ng Wai Kin, shared his heartfelt reflections on decades of dedication to stamp design.

In addition, creative workshops led by instructors Thomas Si In Lo and Nicole Ka Mei Ng, from Macau City Visual Arts Society brought an immersive, hands-on experience to the weekend crowd. Focusing on typography and stickers respectively, the workshops guided the public to blend personalized street-style fonts into postcard designs or sketch mini graffiti patterns on dedicated stickers, filling the venue with a rich artistic ambiance.

To infuse the exhibition with the energy of modern trends, the Macao Post and Telecommunications Bureau launched a new “Macao Street Art” philatelic collection today.

Exhibition Details: