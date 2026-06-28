Following in the Footsteps of a Legacy

FORT KNOX, Ky. — Cadets have been preparing for advanced camp for several years, but now it is time to show their true leadership. Some lead by strategy and logic, some lead with compassion and vulnerability and some lead by the example that was set by their loved ones.

Cadet Taylor Peterson, Ohio State University, has always been interested in her family’s tradition of service. Her dad, retired Maj. Terence Peterson, served for 20 years, but passed away last year from a service-related heart attack after going into cardiac arrest three times.

“It gives me peace of mind that he didn’t die alone and that he didn’t die giving up,” Taylor said. “He always taught me and my brother to never give up in the face of adversity.”

The idea of service before self through persistence and resilience is very prominent in the Peterson family.

After the death of her father, Taylor leaned on her mom and brother for support. She even keeps a picture of her and her brother in her patrol cap (PC) and wears a bracelet with her dad’s name.

While away at school, she found support in her friends and the ROTC program. Not only did they offer help with the logistics of a military funeral, but they also offered extended time with family and any resources they could provide.

Taylor has found the same familial atmosphere with her bunkmates and platoon members at Cadet Summer Training (CST). The camaraderie has helped her through the first week, but she also keeps her family's lessons close to her heart as she leads.

After failing the land navigation exercise yesterday, she came back with hope and courage to take on the challenge.

Cadet Sharina Fowler, University of Memphis, (prior enlisted Soldier) is one of Taylor's roommates and has found motivation in her perseverance.

“Just seeing how she put forth the effort to not showcase any pessimistic or negative vibes,” Fowler said. “She’s very optimistic and puts a lot of hopeful motivation on my back.”

Not only is she leading members of her platoon by example, but Taylor is also hearing her dad’s voice pushing her through the difficult moments.

“I keep telling myself to never give up. This is not the legacy I want to leave here,” Taylor said. “The important thing is to never give up and remember what dad would say: ‘just keep going.’”

Whether the loss of a loved one is sudden or expected, you still experience grief and find a way to keep them close. Following in the footsteps of a legacy defined by perseverance and dedication is a testimony to many cadet’s commitment to leadership.

Cadet Ashley Erickson, University Minnesota, joined the Minnesota National Guard in 2023, but when it came time to attend Advanced Individual Training (AIT), she received tragic news.

Col. Jake Helgestad, Active Guard Reserve (AGR), passed away after battling cancer for a year. Growing up as best friends with Helgestad’s daughter, he was more family than friend to Erickson.

“Jake was like a second dad to me,” Erickson said. “He was deployed all the time, but when he was home, he was the best dad I’ve ever seen to his kids… he set the example that you can be in the Army and still be a good friend, parent and spouse.”

While in various units, Erickson realized that everyone knew him as an influential leader. It was then reiterated at his funeral when they couldn’t fit everyone who attended in the church. Helgestad not only represented a strong parental figure, but he also inspired her to lead better, with a good attitude and supportive atmosphere.

After his passing Erickson decided to seek out ROTC to pursue this spark of inspiration and courage. His passing changed the way she views life. Growing up as a “girly-girl” no one expected her to join the Army, but his lessons pushed her to be authentic.

“You can be perfectly healthy one day and the next diagnosed with something,” Erickson said. “You just have to live life to the fullest and not be scared to do what you want.”

From childhood lessons to chasing your dreams, everyone has a source of motivation. For Taylor and Erickson, it came from grief but grew into their mindset. The examples set by parental figures helped shape them into the people they are today and leaders they hope to become.

Although there are days and challenges that threaten to knock you down, the legacy of those we lost whispers strength into your next decision. Both cadets look to continue to lead by the examples their loved ones set for them.