CTDOT Reminds Customers of Substitute Busing for All Trains on the Waterbury Branch Line from July 20, 2026, through May 31, 2027

The Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) is alerting riders that due to major upgrades to four Metro-North Waterbury Branch Line (WBL) stations in Derby-Shelton, Ansonia, Beacon Falls, and Seymour, substitute bus service will replace all train service from July 20, 2026, through May 31, 2027.

Substitute bus service will be effective for all weekday and weekend trains, and all buses are accessible. Please note that buses will operate earlier than scheduled trains.

View the bus schedule

The WBL station upgrades include new 350-foot platforms designed to accommodate full train boarding, covered canopies and enclosed windscreens to improve comfort in all weather conditions. Because the line operates on a single track, major work at the Ansonia and Beacon Falls stations cannot be completed safely while trains are running. This includes shifting the track to align with the new, longer platforms.

Stations will also feature real-time arrival information, ticket vending machines, improved lighting, and clear wayfinding. Each location will be ADA accessible, with better pedestrian access and safer passenger flow. These projects are part of a broader statewide initiative to upgrade all six stations along the Waterbury Branch Line between 2025 and 2028.

The temporary outage also allows CTDOT to advance bridge, signal, and other infrastructure upgrades between Stratford and Bridgeport where the Waterbury Branch Line connects to the New Haven Line. By completing these efforts together, the state expects to save Connecticut taxpayers more than $47 million and shorten the Waterbury Station improvements by approximately one year.

“The improvements underway are built to last for decades and represent an investment in the long-term future of this corridor,” said Connecticut Department of Transportation Bureau Chief of Public Transportation Jeffrey Gonneville. “We’re grateful for the patience and flexibility of customers during construction that ultimately will deliver a dramatically better experience for everyone who travels the Waterbury Branch Line.”

For more information, including project details, renderings, and photos of the existing stations, visit portal.ct.gov/WBLstations.

For real-time service updates and information, customers are encouraged to use the following options:

MTA.info – The definitive source for service change information for each line in the MTA system. Customers can find the current status on mta.info and upcoming planned service changes using the lookup tool at mta.info/alerts.

TrainTime app – The MTA’s TrainTime app is the essential companion to navigating the commuter rail system. Customers can plan their trip, purchase tickets, check train status, and chat with customer service, all in one app. The app is available in the Apple Store and Google Play.

Email & Text Alerts – Customers can sign up for email and SMS alerts tailored to their specific commutes and travel times. They can also sign up for MTA newsletters like The Weekender, a weekly newsletter that covers major weekend planned service changes. Customers can sign up at mta.info/notify.

Telephone – For customers who prefer to contact the MTA by telephone, information is available by dialing 877-690-5114 from Connecticut or 511 from New York. Those who are deaf or hard of hearing can use their preferred service provider for the free 711 relay to reach the MTA at the numbers above.