Private Real Estate Collection Founder Heather Herr Selected to Speak at Inman Connect San Diego 2026

Heather Herr, CEO | Founder

CEO of Private Real Estate Collection will share strategies for navigating the evolving buyer representation conversation at Inman Connect 2026.

The way we communicate our value to buyers has fundamentally changed, and I'm excited to share what's working while learning from leaders across our industry.” — Heather Herr

CINCINATI, OH, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Private Real Estate Collection, Heather Herr will join the real estate industry’s top professionals, leaders, and decision makers on stage at Inman Connect San Diego, July 28-30

Cincinnati, OH — 6/23/26— Heather Herr, CEO and Founder of Private Real Estate Collection will speak at Inman Connect San Diego 2026, the real estate industry’s flagship conference, taking place July 28–30, 2026 at the Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina. The event brings together more than 150 real estate industry leaders, innovators and decision-makers for three days of conversations focused on the challenges, opportunities and realities shaping residential real estate today. This year’s theme, The Reset Is Here. Build What’s Next, reflects a real estate market that has fundamentally changed.

Heather Herr is the CEO with Private Real Estate Collection, and is known throughout Greater Cincinnati and Kentucky for National rankings:

* #1 Medium Team in Cincinnati (RealTrends Verified)

* #2 Medium Team in Ohio (RealTrends Verified)

* #29 Medium Team in the U.S. by Transactions (RealTrends Verified)

*Finalist Fast 55 finalist from the Business Courier

2026 stats include 252 homes sold and $107,670,000 in production volume, 21 years, Platinum Circle of Excellence and Pinnacle Presidents Sales Club awards since 2007. Embedded in the community and involved in many charitable events.

Herr will speak on a panel about “sharing her perspective on one of the most important conversations in real estate today: demonstrating value and navigating the modern buyer representation agreement?” sharing her perspective on The buyer-agent conversation as it is now one of the hardest one in the business. Wed Jul 29, 3:01 PM - 3:25 PM PDT / 6:01 PM - 6:25 PM Eastern.

The 2026 agenda features more than 150 speakers across keynotes, workshops, breakout sessions and roundtables, with conversations spanning artificial intelligence, brokerage profitability, recruiting, leadership, luxury real estate and consumer trust. Headline sessions include The Big Reset, a CEO-level conversation on growth and competitive strategy, and NAR Unfiltered, a candid discussion with National Association of Realtors CEO Nykia Wright. Heather Herr's participation places her among the industry leaders shaping these conversations.

“The way we communicate our value to buyers has fundamentally changed, and that's a conversation every agent needs to be prepared for. I'm honored to join industry leaders at Inman Connect to share what's working in today's market while learning from some of the brightest minds shaping the future of real estate." said Heather Herr.

Inman Connect San Diego runs July 28–30 at the Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina. Register and view the full agenda at Inman.com.

ABOUT Private Real Estate Collection | Team Herr

Heather Herr is the Founder and CEO of Private Real Estate Collection, a boutique brokerage serving clients throughout Ohio, Kentucky, and Florida. With more than 21 years of experience and nearly $750 million in career sales, Heather leads a team recognized among the top performing real estate organizations in the region. She specializes in luxury properties, strategic pricing, agent growth, and helping clients build wealth through real estate while mentoring the next generation of agents and business leaders.

ABOUT INMAN

Inman is the leading source of real estate news, insights, events, and professional development. For more than 30 years, Inman has informed, connected, and inspired real estate professionals through trusted journalism, industry-leading events, expert analysis, and a highly engaged professional community. Reaching more than one million real estate professionals, Inman’s digital platforms, newsletters, conferences, and live stages serve as a central hub for the industry’s most important conversations, emerging trends, and forward-thinking ideas. To purchase tickets for Inman Connect San Diego 2026, subscribe to Inman Select, and learn more about sponsorship opportunities, visit inman.com.

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