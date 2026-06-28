Governor Hochul Joins With Sail4th 250 and New York City, Navy and Coast Guard Officials to Detail Plans to Celebrate America’s 250th Birthday

Prior to the tall ship parade on the morning of July 4, the Acting Secretary of the Navy will board the USS FARRAGUT, and proceed slowly past about 30 U.S. and allied military vessels all at anchor on the west side of the Hudson River. An aircraft carrier, the USS NIMITZ, will also participate in The International Naval Review. The International Naval Review (INR 250) has only occurred six times previously in U.S. history.

All told, there will be more than 40 tall sailing ships from around the world, more than 30 naval vessels, nearly 200 aircraft, and 20,000 sailors coming to New York.

On the night of July 4, Macy’s will produce its 50th annual fireworks display from four barges in the East River and two near Jersey City.

Governor Hochul announced that there will be enhanced security measures throughout New York, with the State, New York City, the Navy and Coast Guard doubling down on counter-drone operations and security across land and water. The U.S. Coast Guard Sector New York has issued five Marine Safety Information Bulletins covering waterway restrictions, safety zones and operational guidance for mariners that will be in place July 1 through July 9. The bulletins can be found at the Northeast Coast Guard District’s Local Notice to Mariners website under the special notices section.

In preparation for the historic festivities, New York State in the FY26 budget allocated $2 million to Sail4th 250 plus an additional $350,000 Market NY grant.

Sail4th 250 anticipates there will be six million spectators on 15 miles of waterfront for a total projected economic impact of $2.85 billion, including $730 million net new economic impact for New York City.