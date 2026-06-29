Insurance Leader Launches HOME Initiative to Expand Black Homeownership

Chris Zeigler connects with community leaders during one of his networking events designed to strengthen partnerships and promote financial literacy and sustainable homeownership. Chris Zeigler with Housing Industry Partner

HOME Initiative and Home Team Podcast unite housing professionals to expand Black homeownership through education and collaboration.

Homeownership doesn't begin at the closing table. It begins with education, preparation, and relationships. When housing professionals work together, more families become homeowners.” — Chris Zeigler

FRISCO, TX, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As Black Homeownership Stalls, One North Texas Insurance Leader Is Building Something Bigger Than Insurance

FRISCO, Texas — Homeownership has long been considered one of America's most powerful tools for building wealth, creating financial stability, and passing opportunity from one generation to the next.

Yet for many Black families, that opportunity remains disproportionately out of reach.

According to recent U.S. Census data, the Black homeownership rate remains approximately 30 percentage points lower than that of non-Hispanic White households. While countless organizations continue working to narrow that gap, one challenge remains largely overlooked: the professionals who help families become homeowners often work independently rather than as one coordinated team.

Chris Zeigler believes that's an opportunity to rethink the conversation.

As the owner of the Chris Zeigler Agency in Frisco, Texas, Zeigler built his reputation helping families protect what they already own through auto, home, renters, and life insurance. What surprised him wasn't the number of policy reviews he completed—it was the conversations that followed.

"I realized people weren't just asking questions about insurance," Zeigler said. "They were asking about buying their first home, improving their credit, understanding life insurance, finding trusted Realtors, and preparing financially for one of the biggest investments of their lives."

Those conversations became the catalyst for something much larger.

Today, Zeigler is launching the HOME Initiative, a collaborative effort to unite the professionals involved in the home-buying journey and equip families with practical education long before closing day.

Rather than focusing solely on insurance, the initiative brings together Realtors, mortgage loan originators, title professionals, home inspectors, appraisers, financial educators, credit specialists, nonprofit organizations, and community leaders around one shared objective: expanding sustainable homeownership through collaboration and education.

The HOME Initiative is built upon four guiding principles:

H — Housing Education

Preparing families with practical knowledge before they begin shopping for a home.

O — Ownership Opportunities

Connecting aspiring homeowners with trusted professionals, programs, and resources.

M — Money & Mentorship

Encouraging conversations about budgeting, credit, life insurance, financial literacy, and long-term wealth building.

E — Economic Empowerment

Creating stronger partnerships that help families build and protect generational wealth.

To extend those conversations beyond the classroom and the networking event, Zeigler has also launched The Home Team Podcast, an interview series featuring professionals at every stage of the homeownership journey.

Each episode explores the questions prospective homeowners often don't know to ask—from preparing financially for a mortgage to understanding title insurance, protecting a new home, using life insurance as part of a broader financial strategy, and navigating today's housing market with confidence.

"The home-buying process doesn't begin when someone signs a purchase contract," Zeigler said. "It begins years earlier through education, planning, financial literacy, and relationships. The more connected the professionals are, the better prepared the families become."

That philosophy extends into Zeigler's community involvement.

He is an active member of both the North Dallas and South Dallas chapters of the National Association of Real Estate Brokers (NAREB), joining housing advocates committed to expanding sustainable homeownership opportunities throughout North Texas.

He also hosts quarterly networking events that intentionally bring together Realtors, mortgage professionals, insurance advisors, title companies, financial educators, inspectors, and community organizations to encourage stronger partnerships and more coordinated support for families pursuing homeownership.

While insurance remains the foundation of his agency, Zeigler says his broader mission is helping families understand how protection and financial literacy work together.

"Life insurance isn't simply about replacing income after a loss," he said. "It's also an opportunity to have meaningful conversations about protecting a family's future, preserving wealth, and building a financial legacy that lasts beyond one generation."

For Zeigler, success won't be measured solely by policies written or podcast downloads.

It will be measured by stronger partnerships, better-informed families, and more people confidently moving from renting to owning.

"As professionals, we each play an important role," Zeigler said. "But lasting change happens when we stop thinking about our individual transactions and start thinking about the family's entire journey."

The Chris Zeigler Agency is inviting Realtors, mortgage loan originators, title companies, home inspectors, appraisers, financial educators, nonprofit organizations, and housing advocates throughout North Texas to collaborate through the HOME Initiative, participate in quarterly networking events, and appear as guests on The Home Team Podcast.

Consumers interested in scheduling a complimentary auto, home, or renters insurance policy review, learning more about life insurance and financial literacy, or exploring upcoming community events can visit (http://www.chriszeigleragency.com)

About Chris Zeigler Agency

The Chris Zeigler Agency serves individuals and families throughout North Texas with auto, home, renters, and life insurance while promoting financial literacy, collaborative partnerships, and community education that support stronger pathways to sustainable homeownership.

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