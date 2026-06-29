Chief Gene Saunders of Project Life Saver International Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

CHESAPEAKE, VA, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The disappearance of a loved one with dementia, autism, or other cognitive disorder is one of the most terrifying situations imaginable. The frantic search, the uncertainty and the ticking clock are all overwhelming. Chief Gene Saunders, founder of Project Lifesaver International, has dedicated his career to turning those desperate hours into swift, hopeful reunions.

Project Lifesaver provides radio frequency bracelets to individuals at risk of wandering. Unlike public alerts such as Silver or Amber Alerts, Saunders’ team is on the scene before an alert is even considered. “Usually, we’re notified right when someone is missing,” Saunders explains. “We can respond to the area and immediately begin searching for the unique signal coming from the bracelet.”

Saunders built Project Lifesaver from lessons learned during his decades with the Chesapeake Police Department leading search and rescue operations. He recalls heartbreaking cases that dragged on for days, sometimes ending in tragedy. “I knew we needed a better way to find these people,” Saunders shares. Through radio telemetry technology, Project Lifesaver teams locate a missing person in a fraction of the time, often well before a statewide alert would even go out.

Simple Registration, Immediate Support

Families interested in protecting a loved one can easily register through local law enforcement agencies or by visiting the Project Lifesaver website to find participating agencies by zip code. The process includes a personal interview, creation of a profile, and fitting for the bracelet. “If their local agency participates, we send someone out to work directly with the family,” Saunders says. “If not, our website helps families find the nearest option.”

The program’s inclusivity stands out. While some agencies limit similar services to individuals with Alzheimer’s or dementia, Project Lifesaver supports everyone at risk for wandering due to cognitive conditions, including children on the autism spectrum.

Safe Technology, Trusted Partnerships

The bracelets, designed for rugged wear and water resistance, emit a low-frequency radio signal every 1.25 seconds. “It’s not high-power, it’s very safe even for people with pacemakers,” Saunders notes. The signal can be detected within a mile and a half on the ground, with no reliance on unreliable internet connections or GPS signals that often fail in crucial moments.

Saunders emphasizes the importance of early notification. “As soon as someone notices a missing loved one, call the Project Lifesaver team rather than launching a search on your own,” he advises. “The faster we get the call, the sooner we can bring them home.”

Community Connection and Peace of Mind

A hallmark of Project Lifesaver goes beyond technology: trust. Officers and first responders visit families monthly or bi-monthly to check the device and change the battery (an act that often becomes a form of social bonding for families). “Officers and responders become an adjunct member of the family,” Saunders explains. “It’s a chance to share stories, offer support and sometimes just enjoy a piece of cake and a conversation.”

For caregivers, the benefit is clear. “The feedback we hear most often is ‘peace of mind,’” Saunders adds. “Families know that, if the worst happens, trained professionals with reliable equipment are ready to act.”

Affordability and Local Support

Cost is always a concern for families, especially in these tough economic times. Project Lifesaver International does not impose fees; the decision is left to each agency, with a cap of $25 per month to cover the device’s sustainability. “Most agencies charge nothing and rely on donations or small budget allocations,” Saunders explains. “They work hard to remove financial barriers for families who are already stretched thin.”

Local businesses, organizations, and volunteers can support their agencies through donations, volunteering to help with equipment maintenance or assisting in searches after proper training. “Contact your local Project Lifesaver agency to ask how you can help,” Saunders suggests.

With over 1,800 participating agencies across all 50 states, Canada, and Puerto Rico, Project Lifesaver continues to expand. Saunders’ goal is that the program will one day be universally available at no cost to all families.

A Mission Shaped by Experience

Chief Saunders’ personal sense of duty is shaped by his 33-year career in police work with the Chesapeake, Virginia Police Department which led him to build a network of support for the most vulnerable. “Our mission is to bring loved ones home quickly and safely,” he asserts. “When I see a family reunited, I know it’s worth every effort.”

About Project Lifesaver International

Project Lifesaver International is a nonprofit organization established in 1999 by Chief Gene Saunders. The organization partners with local police, fire, search-and-rescue teams and care facilities to provide radio frequency tracking devices for people prone to wandering due to cognitive conditions. With more than 1,800 member agencies, Project Lifesaver has already helped save thousands of lives by bringing missing loved ones home quickly and safely.

Close Up Radio recently featured Chief Gene Saunders, founder of Project Lifesaver International, in a two-part interview with Jim Masters on Thursday June 25th at 4pm Eastern, and with Doug Llewelyn on Thursday July 2nd at 2pm Eastern

Listen to the Podcast

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/part-1-close-up-radio-welcomes-back-chief-gene-saunders/id1785721253?i=1000774532445

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-close-up-radio-242020413/episode/part-1-close-up-radio-welcomes-back-chief-gene-saunders-of-project-life-saver-international-337694216

https://open.spotify.com/episode/1XT07lSeuD3Qb0Mua1hcaz

For more information about Chief Gene Saunders or Project Lifesaver, please visit https://projectLifesaver.org/

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