Marine-Owned Agency to Build 250 Custom Websites for $250 Each for America's 250th

1776 250 Websites $250 1 year the $3,900→$250 deal at a glance Ryan Goering USMC

BaaDigi's 1776 program gives contractors a custom, AI-search-ready website, a year of hosting, and a results dashboard — one-time $250, only 250 spots.

I wanted to honor that the way I know how — by giving 250 small businesses the kind of website and visibility that normally costs thousands, for $250.” — Ryan R. Goering

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BaaDigi, a marketing agency for contractors and local service businesses, today launched 1776 , a program marking the 250th anniversary of American independence by building 250 custom websites for a one-time $250 each.The rallying cry: "Freedom from bad leads. Liberty from low rankings. Independence from being invisible to AI."Each of the 250 spots includes a custom-built website on a fast, modern platform, optimized to be found in AI search — ChatGPT, Perplexity, and Google AI Overviews — as well as on Google; a full year of hosting; ongoing monitoring; and access to the Predictable Work Dashboard , where owners see their rankings, traffic, and leads in one place. There is no contract and no auto-billing. When the year is up, the owner decides whether to continue."Two hundred fifty years ago, a handful of people bet everything on independence," said Ryan Goering, founder and CEO of BaaDigi and a Marine Corps veteran. "I wanted to honor that the way I know how — by giving 250 small businesses the kind of website and visibility that normally costs thousands, for $250. For a business owner, independence means not depending on overpriced lead sellers or hoping the phone rings."The program reflects how BaaDigi already works: the agency says it doesn't track vanity metrics — it tracks leads, calls, customers, and new projects. BaaDigi has completed 5,000+ projects, and the same systems behind 1776 have taken clients like The Grout Restorer, a Central Florida tile-and-grout company, from inconsistent lead flow to consistently fielding 10+ calls a week."This isn't a stripped-down template," Goering added. "It's a real custom site built to get you found, plus the dashboard we use to track real results. We're betting that once an owner sees what proper marketing does, they won't want to go back."Spots are limited to 250 and to one business per territory — no competing businesses in the same market. Websites are built on a rolling basis as spots are claimed. The offer is open now to contractors and local service businesses at www.baadigi.com/1776 About BaaDigiBaaDigi is a marketing agency for contractors and local service businesses, typically doing $250K to $10M+ in revenue. Founded by Marine Corps veteran Ryan Goering and based in Huntington Beach, California, BaaDigi blends military precision with marketing expertise to turn websites into 24/7 sales engines. The team has completed 5,000+ projects, earned two industry awards, and serves 100+ ongoing clients under a "one business per territory" model. Learn more at www.baadigi.com Media ContactRyan GoeringFounder & CEO, BaaDigi(714) 707-2482ryan@baadigi.com

For America's 250th, BaaDigi is building 250 custom websites for a one-time $250.

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