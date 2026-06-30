The Chef Tours Welcomes Two Extraordinary Women Chefs to Paris and Istanbul

Wine is food Chef Fey in Istanbul

Chef Sophie Brissaud joins The Chef Tours Paris. Chef Fey joins The Chef Tours Istanbul strengthening the company's commitment to chef-led culinary experiences.

Adding Chef Sophie and Chef Fey reflects not only our commitment to culinary excellence, but also our belief that chefs tell the story of a city better than anyone else.” — Chef Karl Wilder

BERIN, GERMANY, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the culinary world approaches another anniversary of Julia Child's groundbreaking television debut, the moment that introduced millions of people to French cooking and forever changed the public's perception of women chefs, The Chef Tours is proud to announce two remarkable additions to its growing family of chef-led experiences.Beginning this summer, acclaimed French food writer and cookbook author **Chef Sophie Brissaud** will lead culinary experiences in Paris , while **Chef Fey** joins The Chef Tours in Istanbul , bringing her own passion for Turkish cuisine and local food traditions to one of the world's greatest culinary cities. Julia Child demonstrated that knowledge, generosity, and a willingness to teach could inspire generations of cooks. More than sixty years later, women continue to shape the future of gastronomy in kitchens, markets, restaurants, vineyards, and food cultures around the globe."The Chef Tours has always believed that great food tours should be led by people who have devoted their lives to food," said Chef Karl Wilder, founder of The Chef Tours. "Adding Chef Sophie and Chef Fey reflects not only our commitment to culinary excellence, but also our belief that chefs tell the story of a city better than anyone else. They understand its traditions, its ingredients, and the people who preserve them."### A Celebrated Voice in French GastronomyChef Sophie Brissaud is widely respected throughout France as an accomplished food writer, culinary expert, and the author or co-author of numerous cookbooks exploring French cuisine, wine, regional traditions, and gastronomy. Her career has been dedicated not only to cooking but also to documenting and preserving France's rich culinary heritage through books, journalism, and education.At The Chef Tours Paris, Chef Sophie will introduce guests to a side of Paris that many visitors never experience. Rather than focusing solely on restaurants, her market experiences celebrate the artisans, cheesemongers, bakers, producers, and neighbourhood vendors who form the foundation of Parisian food culture. Guests will discover that the city's greatest culinary treasures are often found not behind velvet ropes, but behind market stalls where generations of expertise are shared through conversation as much as through food.Visitors can learn more about Chef Sophie's experiences in Paris at:**[ https://www.thecheftours.com/paris](https://www.thecheftours.com/paris )**### A New Culinary Ambassador for IstanbulJoining The Chef Tours Istanbul is Chef Fey, whose deep appreciation for Turkish cuisine, regional ingredients, and Istanbul's remarkable food culture makes her an ideal ambassador for one of the world's most fascinating culinary destinations.Istanbul is unique among world cities. For centuries, it has served as the meeting point of Europe and Asia, where Ottoman traditions, Byzantine history, and countless regional influences merged to create an extraordinary culinary identity. Chef Fey helps guests move beyond simply tasting Turkish food by introducing them to the history, traditions, and neighbourhood stories behind every dish.Whether exploring bustling markets, hidden bakeries, family-owned restaurants, or local specialities rarely found in guidebooks, guests experience Istanbul through the eyes of someone who genuinely calls the city home.More information about Chef Fey and The Chef Tours Istanbul is available at:**[ https://www.thecheftours.com/istanbul](https://www.thecheftours.com/istanbul )**### Celebrating the Women Who Feed CitiesThe appointments of Chef Sophie and Chef Fey also mark the beginning of a broader initiative at The Chef Tours, celebrating the women who sustain the world's great food cities. While famous restaurants often receive the headlines, cities are nourished every day by women working as chefs, bakers, cheesemakers, market vendors, winemakers, farmers, pastry chefs, and artisans whose knowledge has been passed down over generations.Their contributions are rarely confined to kitchens alone. They preserve regional recipes, mentor future generations, support local producers, and keep centuries-old culinary traditions alive in rapidly changing cities. Their work is one of the reasons destinations such as Paris and Istanbul continue to captivate travelers from around the world.As The Chef Tours continues to expand internationally, the company remains committed to creating experiences led by genuine culinary professionals who offer visitors far more than a meal. Every tour is designed to connect guests with the history, culture, neighbourhoods, and people who define each city's unique food identity.### About The Chef ToursThe Chef Tours is an international collection of chef-led food and wine experiences operating in some of the world's most exciting culinary destinations. Unlike traditional sightseeing tours, every experience is led by professional chefs who combine exceptional food with local history, culture, and storytelling. Small groups, authentic neighbourhood restaurants, hidden local favourites, and meaningful conversations create experiences designed for travellers who want to understand a city through its cuisine.Discover more at **[ https://www.thecheftours.com](https://www.thecheftours.com )**[1]: https://americanhistory.si.edu/explore/exhibitions/food/online/julia-childs-kitchen/television-star?utm_source=chatgpt.com "Television Star | National Museum of American History"

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