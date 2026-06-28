Commercial and Business Litigation Firms Turn to ExposeIQ JuryFit for Precision in Jury Selection

ExposeIQ JuryFit

Human-Verified Profiling and Mirror Jury Simulations Support Strategic Preparation in Complex Commercial Disputes

JuryFit, through its rigorous human verification at every stage, allows attorneys to gain clearer visibility into panel dynamics. This supports more deliberate jury selection strategies.” — Joseph Terp, Co-Founder of ExposeIQ

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Commercial and business litigation frequently involves intricate contract disputes, financial matters, and corporate conduct that can be interpreted differently by jurors depending on their professional backgrounds and perspectives. ExposeIQ ’s JuryFit platform is assisting law firms in approaching jury selection with greater structure and insight.JuryFit, part of ExposeIQ’s LENS trial intelligence suite, analyzes case narratives against 16 juror personality profiles. At every step of the JuryFit process, human verification is applied, from identifying juror personality blends most likely to align with the case theory to qualifying Voir Dire questions. This ensures that insights remain professionally grounded and tailored to the specific matter.The platform’s Virtual Mirror Jury ™ feature creates simulations based on the seated jurors’ profiles, allowing trial teams to test arguments and observe potential deliberation patterns in a controlled environment. This preparation can contribute to more informed decision-making and reduced uncertainty when presenting complex business evidence.“Commercial litigation often hinges on jurors’ ability to evaluate sophisticated contractual and financial issues,” said Joseph Terp, Co-Founder and CEO of ExposeIQ. “JuryFit, through its rigorous human verification at every stage, helps attorneys gain clearer visibility into panel dynamics. This supports more deliberate jury selection and effective mirror jury strategies while preserving full strategic control.”By mapping how different personality profiles may respond to evidence of breach, damages, or corporate responsibility, the tool aids in building Voir Dire strategies suited to the nuances of business cases. Practitioners in commercial litigation note that such preparation enhances their ability to assemble panels better equipped to engage with the technical and factual elements of their matters.The development reflects a broader industry movement toward technology that complements attorneys’ expertise in high-value disputes. All platform outputs serve as decision-support resources and require independent review by licensed attorneys. Results vary by matter.About ExposeIQExposeIQ is a real-time litigation intelligence platform developed for high-stakes legal professionals. Its LENS suite assists with jury intelligence and trial preparation. ExposeIQ is a technology company, not a law firm, and does not provide legal advice.

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