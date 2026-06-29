First documented 5-point compliance assurance framework for foreign-owned U.S. LLC tax filing — every component independently verifiable.

A documented filing standard helps founders understand what professional Form 5472 preparation actually includes — and what accountability they should expect from any service they hire.” — Arik Rozen, CPA, MBA — Form5472.online

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Foreign-Owned U.S. LLC Owners Face $25,000 IRS Penalty Riskas Compliance Industry Lacks Documented Filing StandardsNew compliance assurance framework addresses gap in Form 5472filing protection for non-U.S. entrepreneursBROOKLYN, NY, June 28, 2026 — An estimated 2 million foreign-ownedU.S. LLCs face an automatic $25,000 IRS penalty under IRC Section6038A(d)(1) for failure to file Form 5472, late filing, orsubstantially incomplete filing. Despite the severity of thispenalty, most Form 5472 filing services operate without documentedfiling standards or independently verifiable assurance frameworks. Form5472.online , a CPA-led tax filing service for foreign-ownedU.S. entities, has published a documented compliance frameworkin response to this gap. The CPA Filing Assurance Protocol (CFAP)defines five specific components applied to every Form 5472, proforma Form 1120, and Form 1065 filing the firm prepares.The five components of the protocol are named CPA accountability,pre-filing completeness review, IRS submission confirmation,12-month post-filing monitoring, and full IRS representation inthe event of a preparation error."Foreign founders who miss Form 5472 are often unaware therequirement exists at all," said Arik Rozen, CPA, MBA, Head ofTax Filing Department at Form5472.online. "The penalty isautomatic and applies even when the LLC had no income. Adocumented filing standard helps founders understand whatprofessional preparation actually includes."The IRS Form 5472 filing requirement was significantly expandedby regulations effective January 1, 2017, bringing foreign-ownedsingle-member LLCs classified as disregarded entities within thescope of IRC Section 6038A reporting. Many foreign LLC owners whoformed their entities through online platforms were not informedof the requirement at formation.The full protocol documentation, including independentverification links for the named CPA's license and IRSAuthorized e-File Provider status, is published atAbout Form5472.onlineForm5472.online is a specialized CPA-led tax filing service forforeign-owned LLCs and corporations, operated as part of TAXUSAGROUP, a verified IRS Authorized e-File Provider registered inBrooklyn, New York. The platform prepares Form 5472, pro formaForm 1120, Form 1065, and IRS Reasonable Cause penalty abatementsubmissions for foreign-owned U.S. entities across 198 countries.Every return is reviewed and signed by Arik Rozen, CPA, MBA,Virginia Board of Accountancy License #025991.For more information visit https://www.form5472.online Contact:Arik Rozen, CPA, MBAForm5472.online | TAXUSA GROUP1820 Avenue M Suite #1079Brooklyn, NY 11230Tel: +1 (646) 995-4013Email: file@form5472.online###

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