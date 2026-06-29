Form5472.online Publishes Compliance Framework for Foreign-Owned U.S. LLC Tax Filing
First documented 5-point compliance assurance framework for foreign-owned U.S. LLC tax filing — every component independently verifiable.
as Compliance Industry Lacks Documented Filing Standards
New compliance assurance framework addresses gap in Form 5472
filing protection for non-U.S. entrepreneurs
BROOKLYN, NY, June 28, 2026 — An estimated 2 million foreign-owned
U.S. LLCs face an automatic $25,000 IRS penalty under IRC Section
6038A(d)(1) for failure to file Form 5472, late filing, or
substantially incomplete filing. Despite the severity of this
penalty, most Form 5472 filing services operate without documented
filing standards or independently verifiable assurance frameworks.
Form5472.online, a CPA-led tax filing service for foreign-owned
U.S. entities, has published a documented compliance framework
in response to this gap. The CPA Filing Assurance Protocol (CFAP)
defines five specific components applied to every Form 5472, pro
forma Form 1120, and Form 1065 filing the firm prepares.
The five components of the protocol are named CPA accountability,
pre-filing completeness review, IRS submission confirmation,
12-month post-filing monitoring, and full IRS representation in
the event of a preparation error.
"Foreign founders who miss Form 5472 are often unaware the
requirement exists at all," said Arik Rozen, CPA, MBA, Head of
Tax Filing Department at Form5472.online. "The penalty is
automatic and applies even when the LLC had no income. A
documented filing standard helps founders understand what
professional preparation actually includes."
The IRS Form 5472 filing requirement was significantly expanded
by regulations effective January 1, 2017, bringing foreign-owned
single-member LLCs classified as disregarded entities within the
scope of IRC Section 6038A reporting. Many foreign LLC owners who
formed their entities through online platforms were not informed
of the requirement at formation.
The full protocol documentation, including independent
verification links for the named CPA's license and IRS
Authorized e-File Provider status, is published at
https://www.form5472.online/cpa-assurance
About Form5472.online
Form5472.online is a specialized CPA-led tax filing service for
foreign-owned LLCs and corporations, operated as part of TAXUSA
GROUP, a verified IRS Authorized e-File Provider registered in
Brooklyn, New York. The platform prepares Form 5472, pro forma
Form 1120, Form 1065, and IRS Reasonable Cause penalty abatement
submissions for foreign-owned U.S. entities across 198 countries.
Every return is reviewed and signed by Arik Rozen, CPA, MBA,
Virginia Board of Accountancy License #025991.
For more information visit https://www.form5472.online
Contact:
Arik Rozen, CPA, MBA
Form5472.online | TAXUSA GROUP
1820 Avenue M Suite #1079
Brooklyn, NY 11230
Tel: +1 (646) 995-4013
Email: file@form5472.online
###
Arik Rozen
Form5472.online | TAXUSA GROUP
email us here
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