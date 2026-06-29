Environmental Law Attorney Charles Warren of McLaughlin & Stern Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When Charles Warren was a fifteen-year-old and had an experience in his high school’s Boss for a Day program, it set the course for his calling. That day, he got a chance to sit behind the bench in a courtroom and listen to a local judge rule on legal matters. He then continued to have a fine career in law related to real estate and environmental matters litigation and public service. Today, he is a Partner at McLaughlin & Stern in New York, a firm with global reach. His specialty is not that common, and he is recognized as one of the preeminent lawyers handling a comprehensive range of environmental law matters.

Mr. Warren has over 40 years of experience that included both government and private sector work and once held the position of regional administrator at the US EPA and was Chief Legislative Assistant to former New York Senator Jacob Javits. After leaving government he worked for Channel 13 (public TV) as Chief Administrative Officer and General Counsel. He has a steadfast focus on compliance with state and federal environmental statutes and regulations related to clean air, clean water, hazardous waste, and toxic substances, as well as remediating contaminated properties known as brownfields.

Mr. Warren received his BA from University of Florida and his law degree from Columbia University Law School in New York, He was admitted to the bar in multiple states and the District of Columbia and is now engaged in dealing with environmental issues at McLauglin & Stern.

“It’s interesting that in most large law firms my specialty is usually treated as an adjunct to the real estate or corporate law practice. There are only a handful of firms that handle the whole gamut of environmental law. McLaughlin & Stern has a broad-based practice related to the clean air act, clean water act, hazardous waste and toxic substance due diligence reviews. Also, cleaning up sites under CERCLA. We are currently involved in two of the major contaminated sites in New York City—the Gowanus Canal and Newtown Creek.”

If you look at the McLaughlin and Stern website you will notice a tab in Chinese characters. The firm does business with China and while Mr. Warren has not yet been involved in such projects, be believes China is miles ahead of the US when it comes to environmentally friendly projects (related to alternative energy and the use of all-electric and hybrid vehicles.)

In his podcast, Mr. Warren will talk about highlights of his personal career, the past and future of the environmental law practice, and favorite projects, such as his work with the NY Power Authority at the Gowanus Canal site. He works hard to keep abreast of new statues and regulatory developments and says the majority of significant environmental bills were passed between 1970 and 1980, particularly when it comes to clean air, clean water and hazardous waste.

“I do work as both an advisor and a litigator. I’m a litigator, but I don’t litigate that much. I sometimes remind clients of a variation of the old Chevy Chase joke : that they are the federal government and we’re not. I tell them it make sense to first try and negotiate with the government and reach an accommodation. I have a great track record in negotiating good outcomes and have earned credibility in government circles. I have a passion for these issues and want to make a significant contribution to improving our environment.”

Mr. Warren’s illustrious career earned him numerous honors from Super Lawyers and Best Lawyers, and in 2026 he was recognized by Who’s Who for his career in law and public service. He was also included in the Guide to the World’s Leading Environmental Lawyers and was named New York Environmental Attorney of the Year by Corporate INTL Magazine. Charles Warren has also been saluted by the New York League of Conservation Voters and numerous civic authorities for his venerable efforts. He earned a distinguished service award from Settlement Housing Fund for whom he served as a Chairman and board member. Mr. Warren is a fellow in the American College

of Environmental Lawyers, a group comprised of eminent environmental lawyers, government officials and law professors, who have been invited to join based on their accomplishments in the environmental area.

Reflecting on his storied journey in legal and public service, Mr. Warren cites the influence of his wife, a fellow public interest environment lawyer named Jacqueline. They were both inspired by the famous line of John F. Kennedy asking what you can do for your country.

Close Up Radio is proud to salute this accomplished attorney, and add yet another feather to his cap.

Close Up Radio recently featured Attorney Charles Warren in an interview with Jim Masters

on Thursday June 25th at 12pm Eastern

Listen to the Podcast

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/close-up-radio-spotlights-environmental-law-attorney/id1785721253?i=1000774532299

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-close-up-radio-242020413/episode/close-up-radio-spotlights-environmental-law-attorney-charles-warren-of-mclaughlin-stern-337692781

https://open.spotify.com/episode/0erTMsit13vmaoXBiTEBNe

For more information about this top lawyer and his specialty visit www.mclaughlinstern.com

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