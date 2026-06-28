ExposeIQ JuryFit Empowers Employment & Labor Attorneys to Turn Jury Selection into a Strategic Advantage

ExposeIQ JuryFit

Human-Verified Insights and Mirror Jury Simulations Help Attorneys Navigate Complex Workplace Dynamics with Greater Clarity and Confidence

Employment litigation requires careful consideration of how jurors’ personal experiences may shape their views on fairness and accountability in the workplace.” — Joseph Terp, Co-Founder of ExposeIQ

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Employment and labor litigation often involves nuanced issues such as discrimination, retaliation, wage disputes, and workplace culture that can resonate differently with individual jurors based on their own professional experiences. ExposeIQ ’s JuryFit platform is supporting law firms in developing more structured approaches to jury selection by combining advanced analysis with professional oversight.JuryFit, part of ExposeIQ’s LENS trial intelligence suite, evaluates case narratives against 16 juror personality profiles. At every step of the JuryFit process, human verification is applied from identifying juror personality blends most likely to align with the case theory to qualifying Voir Dire questions. This ensures insights remain relevant and grounded in the specific context of employment matters.The platform’s Virtual Mirror Jury ™ feature creates simulations based on the profiles of seated jurors, allowing teams to rehearse arguments and anticipate deliberation patterns. This preparation can contribute to more informed decision-making during jury selection and help reduce uncertainty around how panels may respond to evidence of workplace conduct or employer policies.“Employment litigation requires careful consideration of how jurors’ personal experiences may shape their views on fairness and accountability in the workplace,” said Joseph Terp, Co-Founder and CEO of ExposeIQ. “JuryFit provides attorneys with a framework that includes human verification at each stage, supporting more deliberate jury selection and effective mirror jury strategies while preserving the attorney’s judgment.”By mapping potential alignments and points of resistance across personality profiles, the tool assists in building Voir Dire strategies tailored to the complexities of labor and employment cases. Many practitioners in this field find that such preparation supports clearer panel composition aligned with the nuances of their matters.The approach reflects ongoing interest among litigation teams in technology that aids in understanding juror perspectives in specialized practice areas. All platform outputs serve as decision-support resources and require independent review by licensed attorneys. Results vary by matter.About ExposeIQExposeIQ is a real-time litigation intelligence platform developed for high-stakes legal professionals. Its LENS suite assists with jury intelligence and trial preparation. ExposeIQ is a technology company, not a law firm, and does not provide legal advice.

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